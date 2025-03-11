Mark Pope feels great about Collin Chandler heading into the NCAA Tournament
As the season has gone on, Kentucky has had to rely on their reserves more and more, especially as they have dealt with injuries over the past month. Freshmen Travis Perry and Trent Noah have stepped up throughout the season coming off the bench, Ansley Almonor emerged when he filled in for Andrew Carr when he was dealing with his back injury, but there is one player who has really came into his own as of late, and that's Collin Chandler.
Chandler, who spent two years away from basketball on a Morman Mission, is in his first year of college basketball, and here of late, he has really showcased some significant improvement from earlier in the season. Since the Vanderbilt game on February 19, a different Collin Chandler has taken the floor coming off the bench, or as Mark Pope says, a much more comfortable Collin Chandler. He talked about Chandler's growth on his radio show Monday night.
"For guys that do this right, their games are growing so much in real time every single day, but you only see the fruits, the results, in fits and starts. He's certainly has made a big jump, and his confidence has grown, his comfort level. His confidence has never been in question. His comfort level on the floor, having a real since of what he can do, how he can do it, how it fits into what we do has really grown. It's been fun to watch all three of these (Freshmen) grow."- Pope on Chandler's growth.
The Freshman went from scoring in just one game in the matter of two months, to scoring and really making a huge impact in five of the last six games. It's not just the scoring column, either. Chandler has been making impacts in nearly all areas of the stat sheet. Defense, playmaking, scoring, Chandler has been doing it all when he is on the floor. His emrgence came against Vanderbilt nearly a month ago in Rupp Arena, where he had 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals on the defensive end, all in 15 minutes of play. His career high in points came against LSU on Senior Night a week ago, posting 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, including three 3's.
If he continues his emergence, Kentucky will have yet another big contributor off the bench, one that has seen his minutes increase over the last month. Chandler could be a hidden gem for Kentucky in their quest for a postseason run, especially if he keeps playing like he has recently.