Mark Pope grades his first season at Kentucky and explains how he plans to improve
Last season was Mark Pope's first season in Lexington as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, and Big Blue Nation was quite pleased with the job he did.
Coach Pope took the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 for the first time since the pandemic, and he did it with a banged-up team.
Now, ahead of this season, he has one of the best rosters in all of college basketball, and it looks like his team is primed to do some damage.
Coach Pope joined the Eyes On College Basketball Podcast with host Matt Norlander, and one of the questions he asked Coach Pope was to grade his first season at Kentucky. After Coach Pope gave himself a grade, he went on to explain what he wants to work on ahead of next season.
Here is the grade Pope gave himself and how he plans to be better this season, "If I were to grade myself, I'd probably give myself a B or a B-. Clearly, we didn't get our end result. Our job is to go win it, and we didn't get that done. I felt like we did a lot of things really well, which I'm proud of but I feel like as a head coach I failed our team a little bit in terms of picking and choosing the places where were going to have a relentless standard where anything less than that wouldn't be successful so one of our big keys going into this season is we will have a standard that we will refuse to accept anything less in some facets of the game that are controllable. I think we can do a much better job at that."
Most Kentucky fans would give Coach Pope an A for the job he did in his first season, knowing he put his team together in about a month. Kentucky fans will love hearing that Coach Pope has a plan for how to improve as a coach. You can't ever get complacent in life, and it sounds like Coach Pope will always try to improve.
Coach Pope is going about things the right way, which is a big reason why many Kentucky fans believe he is going to turn himself into a coaching legend during his time in Lexington. Hopefully, the improvements Coach Pope is planning will lead to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this season for the Wildcats.