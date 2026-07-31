Mark Pope went live on Instagram earlier during Kentucky’s practice to tell Big Blue Nation about the shooting competition that the team has been doing the past few days. Pope has had the team shoot 100 three-pointers to start practice every day, and the player who is currently in first might shock Kentucky basketball fans.

Everyone is assuming that Milan Momcilovic is the player currently in first place, but that isn’t the case. Momcilovic has made 241 of 300 threes so far in practice during this competition, and he is trailing a Wildcat guard. That Wildcat guard is true freshman point guard Mason Williams, who has made 247 of 300 threes, which comes out to 82%.

Just now, @CoachMarkPope went live on Instagram to tell BBN about the shooting competition his guys are doing before practice each day 👀@MaseWill5 currently leads the pack, but @MilanMomcilovi5 and @trentnoah2_ are close behind heading into the final practice of the week 🔥 pic.twitter.com/giBQLSwvBk — Blue Chips Media (@BlueChipsBBN) July 31, 2026

Trent Noah also has himself in the hunt for this competition as he has made 239 out of 300 threes so far during this competition this week. This means that Noah is more than capable, like Momcilovic, of making a comeback and taking down Williams.

Coach Pope said that he is going to post and let BBN know who won when the competition ends, but I have a feeling that Williams is going to hang on and win this thing. Big Blue Nation is starting to get really excited about this true freshman guard. Obviously, Williams is the son of Mo Williams, who is an assistant for the Wildcats, but back in the day he was an elite NBA point guard. The apple didn’t fall far from the tree.

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Williams committed to Kentucky, fans didn’t expect to see him on the floor much this season, but I believe BBN will be seeing a lot of him. Pope, every time he has been on a show or done any kind of media appearance, he seems really high on Williams. We know that he can shoot the ball at an elite level, but he is also a really good facilitator.

Many expect Jerone Morton to be the player who comes in for Zoom Diallo at the one, but Big Blue Nation shouldn’t be shocked if Williams quickly, into the season, digs into his minutes. Williams will be a player who sees some playing time as a freshman, then when he is back for his sophomore season, will develop into a superstar for Pope and the Wildcats. BBN should be very excited to see Williams on the floor this season.

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