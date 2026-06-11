Mark Pope shared some very high praise for new assistant coach Mo Williams

Kentucky basketball has been on a recruiting heater lately with the big addition of sought-after transfer Milan Momcilovic as well as the out-of-nowhere commitment from top 10 recruit Ryan Hampton in the 2027 class to kick things off there. As much as fans are crediting Mark (Dark?) Pope, and rightfully so, someone else deserves their flowers to, and that guy is Mo Williams.

Williams took control in both of those recruitments in particular and has been working like crazy to pitch the Kentucky brand and help get those big targets that they have missed on in the past. In one week, Williams helped boost the upcoming roster into potential title contenders and got the 2027 class started with a bang, giving Mark Pope his first top 10 recruit ever. He's certainly making his presence felt already, and Pope knows it.

Jackson State Tigers head coach Mo Williams looks down his sideline in the first half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Jackson State Tigers at the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. Xavier led 40-25 at halftime. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In an interview with UK Sports Network, Mark Pope was asked about the new addition of Mo Williams and the impact he has had in his two months on campus. With him being a former NBA Champion and All-Star, there isn't a better guy to help you wrap up a top recruit than Williams. Pope says he is already is going to be a 'difference-maker' in the long term for the Kentucky program.

"He is an NBA All-Star, he is an NBA world champion. He had such a prolific career," Pope said of Williams. "He’s gone through this coaching world the hard way. His first job as a former NBA champion and All-Star was an assistant coaching job at Cal State Northridge, which tells you everything you need to know about Mo. He’s as humble as the day is long. He took two really hard head coaching jobs, was running an AAU program, is connected to everybody, beloved by everybody. ...He just comes with an intensity and humility and a relentlessness to his work that reverberates through our whole staff and our entire organization. He’s going to be a difference-maker for us for sure."

Nov 22, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Jackson State Tigers head coach Mo Williams motions to his players during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

It's clear that Kentucky's recruiting luck turning around is no coincidence. Mo Williams is putting his fingerprints on everything, using his experience and connections to his advantage to help Kentucky get back to the gold standard. It starts with getting the top guys and so far, the Wildcats have been doing that since Williams arrived.

With how many top recruits Kentucky is going after in 2027, the future could continue to be bright in Lexington and Mo Williams is a big reason for that optimism. Williams was clearly a home-run hire and with one coaching spot open, could Pope have another big get up his sleeve?

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