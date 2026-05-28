Milan Momcilovic has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and there are four schools to watch

Milan Momcilovic took it down to the last second but just announced that he will be pulling his name out of the NBA Draft and coming back to college. The race is on, and there are four schools to watch as the sharpshooter looks for his new home.

The four schools that are believed to be in this race are Kentucky, Louisville, St. John’s, and Arizona. Based on fit, the two schools that make the most sense for Momcilovic’s style of play are Kentucky and Louisville. Then, breaking this argument down to money with Mark Pope missing on guys like Tyran Stokes, Donnie Freeman, and Rob Wright III, the Wildcats have a ton of NIL money to offer Momcilovic.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) drives the ball against Tennessee Volunteers forward Jaylen Carey (23) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It sounds like Kentucky is going to throw everything but the kitchen sink at Momcilovic as the staff looks for a star player to add to this roster that is full of players with elite upside. Momcilovic's team has met with all of these schools for weeks now, so I don’t believe it will take all that long for him to find his next school.

In a make-or-break season for Pope and the Wildcats, they really need a player who can bring the elite level of shooting that Momcilovic does. Without Momcilovic, the Wildcats are a serviceable basketball team, but if they land the 6’8 wing, that is when this team could become something special.

This is going to be a very important couple of days for the outlook of the 2026-27 basketball season in Lexington, and it sounds like Pope is going to go all in on landing the Iowa State transfer.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and YouTube for the latest news.