Predicting Alex Wilkins' sophomore season stat line at Kentucky

Big Blue Nation is very excited to see Alex Wilkins take the floor for the first time in a Kentucky uniform, and he could develop into a superstar for Mark Pope and the Wildcats. As a true freshman at Furman, he averaged 17.8 points per game, and he scored 21 in the NCAA Tournament against UConn.

The best basketball is still ahead of the 6’4 guard, and he will turn himself into an NBA player this season at Kentucky. It will be interesting to see how he develops as a two guard because that is what he will be playing this season at Kentucky. Last year, Wilkins was a one, but with Zoom Diallo running the one this season, Wilkins will run the two.

Watching him play, it is clear that it won’t be hard for him to make the adjustment to the two, as he is a player who loves to take the ball to the rim but can catch and shoot.

Let’s predict what Wilkins's stat line is going to look like this season in the Blue and White.

Predicting the stat line for Alex Wilkins’s sophomore season

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Furman Paladins guard Alex Wilkins (10) reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Points

Prediction: 15.6 per game

If Kentucky lands Milan Momcilovic, I believe Wilkins will average 15.6 points per game and be the second leading scorer on this team. If the Wildcats don’t land Momcilovic, I believe that he will average closer to 18 points per game. Wilkins is a natural scorer, and the Pope offense is just going to make things easier for him this year. He is one of the most gifted scorers in the nation, and that will be on display early in the season.

Assists

Prediction: 3.1 per game

Knowing Wilkins is going to be running the two this season at Kentucky, I expect his assists per game numbers to go down from the 4.7 he had last year at Furman. At the two, Wilkins will be more focused on scoring the ball, so I expect his assist numbers to drop to about 3.1. If he were running the one, I believe he could be closer to six assists per game, but that won’t be his role.

Three-Point Percentage

Prediction: 36.4

As a freshman, Wilkins shot 32.8% from three, but that number will jump north of 35% this season. I expect the 6’4 guard to shoot 36.4% from three, and if he does this, it will be scary to see how good he is going to be. BBN should expect an elite season from the young guard.

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