Predicting Kentucky basketball's stat leaders for the 2025-26 season
Kentucky's team is full of so much talent that it will be interesting to see who leads the Wildcats in all of the different statistical categories. Coach Pope has two players at each position capable of starting, and this team is full of sleepers, meaning there will be some surprises on this basketball team.
Let's take a look at some predictions for who will lead the Wildcats in all of the important statistical categories.
Points: Otega Oweh
Oweh's Predicted Points Per Game: 17.5
Otega Oweh will lead the Kentucky Wildcats in points per game once again this season. Oweh is the best driver in college basketball and working to improve his jump shot. If he is able to take his shot to the next level, he could be a First Team All-American this year for the Wildcats.
Rebounds: Jayden Quaintance
Quaintance's Projected Rebounds Per Game: 8.6
Last year at Arizona State as a 17-year-old freshman, Quaintance averaged 7.9 rebounds, and this year he will be able to improve on this number at Kentucky. The SEC is a physical league, but Quaintance is a physical player who will be able to thrive in this system. Quaintance will be one of the best rebounders in college basketball this season.
Assists: Jaland Lowe
Lowe's Projected Assists Per Game: 4.9
Last season at Pitt, Jaland Lowe averaged 5.5 assists per game and proved to be one of the best passing guards in college hoops. The reason the number of assists per game is lower than last season is because of the way Coach Pope likes to run offense through his big guys, but Lowe will still lead the Wildcats in this metric.
Blocks: Jayden Quaintance
Quaintance's Projected Blocks Per Game: 3.4
Last season, Quaintance averaged 2.9 blocks per game, and this year he is going to take this number even higher. Quaintance is the best shot blocker Kentucky has seen since Nerlens Noel, and he has a real shot to lead college hoops in this metric.
Steals: Otega Oweh
Oweh's Projected Steals Per Game: 1.9
Oweh has some incredibly quick hands, and this will help him pick the ball off from opponents this season. Oweh averaged 1.6 steals per game last year but will boost these numbers in his second season in Lexington. Lowe is also really good at stealing the ball and would have been a fine answer for this stat.
Three-Point Percentage: Kam Williams
Williams's Projected Three-Point Percentage: 43%
Kam Williams proved at Tulane last season as a freshman that he was a sharpshooter, shooting 41.2% from three. Williams is looking like one of the best shooters on the team, and at 6'8, every look will be open for the guard. He will surprise some folks this season as Williams heads into the season as one of the most underrated players in the nation.