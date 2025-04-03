Should Kentucky fans be concerned with the NBA for star Otega Oweh?
If Kentucky wants to have a successful season next year, Mark Pope needs his star player, Otega Oweh, to return for another year in Lexington. In his first season playing for the Wildcats, Oweh led the team in scoring, averaging 16.2 points per game.
Oweh was one of the best players in the nation when it came to putting the ball on the ground and attacking the rim. The great season Oweh had in Lexington earned him Second Team All-SEC honors which is even more impressive knowing how good the conference was this season.
Most Kentucky fans are assuming Oweh will come back next season, and this is a fair assumption, but there is a good chance he will test the NBA waters.
More than likely the NBA is going to tell Oweh that if he can get a little more consistent shooting the three ball that he is an NBA-ready player. At 6'4, NBA teams likely won't want Oweh right now due to his three-point shooting, but one more year in school to get more consistent from deep could make him an NBA-ready player.
Kentucky is going to have to give Oweh some more NIL money for him to stick around but there is no question Coach Pope will do this for his star player.
It is scary to think how good Oweh can be next season if Coach Pope surrounds him with some more great players from the portal.
Oweh has not made an announcement on his future, but a fair bet is he will test the NBA waters and then return to Kentucky.