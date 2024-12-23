The analytics plummet Kentucky after an ugly loss to Ohio State
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats went to New York to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CBS Sports Classic and lost by 20 points. This was the Wildcat's worst showing of the season, as it never looked like they were in this game. The sad reality for the Wildcats is that this Ohio State team would be one of the worst teams in the SEC.
The point here is that the Wildcats will be playing a lot of tough opponents every night in SEC play, so if they have a showing like this again, it will end in a loss.
After the loss, the EvanMiya.com analytics dopped the Wildcat out of the top ten all the way down to 19th. KenPom currently has the Wildcats defense ranked 62nd in college basketball. While there is a lot of stuff for the Wildcats to improve on, they do have plenty of time to do it before postseason plays comes around.
There is no question the Wildcats need to start playing better on the defensive end of the floor. When this team shoots the ball well from three, they are near impossible, but the defense needs to keep the team close in games.
Coach Pope and his staff need to help this team continue to defend inside the three-point line, as this is where opposing teams have been killing the Wildcats. If the defense can improve, the Wildcats are capable of making a deep tournament run, but there is work to do.
Kentucky fans need to not panic, as Coach Pope is going to get things figured out and help the analytics fall back in love with this team.