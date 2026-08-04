This superstar ACC forward is a player Mark Pope should reach out to

Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are actively looking to fill the 15th and final spot on the roster. They have expressed interest in the likes of Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, Auburn's Keyshawn Hall and Missouri's Mark Mitchell. There is another name that would be a sneaky addition to the roster.

On Friday, a District Court judge from Colorado ordered the NCAA to allow all athletes from the 2022 high school graduating class to gain a fifth and final year of eligibility. This comes after the NCAA's 5-for-5 rule was set to start for the upcoming senior class, leaving those from this past season having to get a waiver to play. Now, the new ruling has college basketball into even more of a frenzy with transfers from across the country continuing to pop up. Who should be next on Kentucky's radar to complete the roster?

Kentucky basketball head coach Mark Pope gives an update on the upcoming 2026-27 season during a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky July 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

NC State's Darrion Williams is a name Kentucky fans should get to know. A 6-6 forward, Williams averaged 14.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season, shooting 41.4% overall and 40.4% from three. Not only does he fit Mark Pope's system well as a stretch forward, playing the four spot all of last season for the Wolfpack, but Williams is also a bruiser. The 6-6 forward had a number of games with five or more rebounds, including three games with 10, all of which were double-double performances.

Williams' best outing came against SMU, where he put up 25 points on 6-12 shooting from deep, along with a few rebounds. He had a great stretch of play through the conference schedule, including three-straight 20-point games that included some impressive three-point shooting. According to analytics, Williams was the second-most used player on NC State's roster last season and would bring some valuable experience as Kentucky fills out the roster.

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the ruling on Friday, coaches across the country were waiting to see how they wanted to approach things with their rosters. That includes Mark Pope, who last week, talked about he and his staff's pursuit with the final spot.

"We have a spot open, and so we're actively every day in conversations with everything from international guys, reclass guys, still, transfer portal guys, and then of course this looming fifth-year eligibility, which would bring a huge influx of talent into the recruitable pool right now, some guys that could be game-changers," Pope said last week. "And as we, like everybody else, wait to see how that how that works out, we're definitely holding this spot to see if there's something that can make us better."

As the pursuit continues for that 15th spot, Williams is someone Kentucky needs to try and go after.

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