This transfer portal addition is going to have a massive impact for Kentucky
One transfer addition for the Kentucky Wildcats people aren't talking enough about is Kerr Kriisa. He spent three seasons at Arizona but played for West Virginia last season.
Last season for the Mountaineers, Kriisa averaged 11 points per game to go with 2.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
Kriisa is elite at two things: shooting the basketball and passing. These are the two things necessary to be a good player in Coach Pope's system.
Kriisa isn't as good of a defender as a player like Lamont Butler, but he can score and create opportunities for his teammates.
Last season for West Virginia, Kriisa also shot 42.4% from three, so he will make it rain in Rupp Arena this season. Kriisa gives the Wildcats the perfect mix of scorers and defenders at the guard position, which will help Coach Pope game plan.
Kriisa is going to have a really good season for the Wildcats and is a candidate to lead this team in assists.
Coach Pope had this to say about the addition of Kriisa, "Kerr Kriisa is one of the best shooters in the country. I feel like I’ve been recruiting him for the last five or six years since he was a prep player. He is one of the most experienced guards in all of college basketball. Kerr played on some great Arizona teams and then, last year, in the hallowed halls of West Virginia. He has a competitive spirit that overflows in every way conceivable. Kerr will have a massive impact on our team on the court and in the locker room. Kentucky fans are going to love his bold personality.”