Three stock risers from Kentucky's dominant win over #1 Purdue
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats hosted the #1 Purdue Boilermakers into Rupp Arena for an exhibition game and won 78-65. Frankly, the Wildcats looked like the better basketball team from start to finish, and that was with Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance not on the floor.
A lot of hype has come from Big Blue Nation since the win as it should as the Wildcats made their case to be the best team in the nation.
In the big win for the Wildcats, a few different players stepped up and looked great, so let's discuss three stock risers for the Wildcats in their win over #1 Purdue.
Malachi Moreno
In his first college basketball game, going against a really good Purdue frontcourt, Malachi Moreno shined. He scored eight points to go with four rebounds, one assist, one block, and one steal. Moreno played his high school ball at Great Crossing, so he didn't go the prep school route. Some thought this would make it hard for him to adjust quickly to college. That was not the case as he looked like a star in the win over Purdue. The NBA upside is there for Moreno, and he has a shot to take over the starting center spot over Brandon Garrison while Jayden Quaintance rehabs. Very impressive first college game from the seven-footer on his birthday.
Jasper Johnson
The freshman Jasper Johnson was the star of the show for the Wildcats as he led the team in scoring with 15 points. Johnson was using his ball handling to create his own shot all game, and he had an incredible layup around the rim. It's going to be a special year for Johnson, and fans are losing confidence that he will be in Lexington for multiple years because he looked like a lottery pick. Johnson will be the spark plug on offense for this team off the bench.
Mo Dioubate
Mo Dioubate was as advertised on Friday night against Purdue, as he did a great job on defense and scored eight points on an efficient 4-7 from the field. He also added nine rebounds, two blocks, and two steals to the stat sheet for the Wildcats. The 6'7 forward looked like the best defender on the floor, and his ability to rebound is high-level. Dioubate is going to be Kentucky's best defender and rebounder this season with a solid offensive upside.