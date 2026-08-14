Update on Kentucky target Mark Mitchell following his court hearing

Kentucky fans were anxiously awaiting some big news on Friday about a potential major target to fill the final roster spot. Missouri's Mark Mitchell participated in a court hearing at the Jefferson County District Courthouse on Friday in an attempt to receive a fifth year of eligibility with the right to transfer.

This comes after a Colorado judge ruled the NCAA to allow all upcoming fifth year seniors -- those from the 2022 high school graduating class -- to become eligible and be grandfathered in with the new 5-for-5 rule. The reason that Mitchell has brought his case to court? That ruling only applies to those who were already in the transfer portal, which he is not. Now, he's fighting for his college basketball career in court over in Louisville and we got an important update on that Friday afternoon.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) drives to the basket \against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes during the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the hearing, judge Edwards, who led the hearing which involved Mitchell and two Louisville football players fighting against the NCAA, says he will be taking everything into consideration with a final ruling to be decided by the end of next week. Edwards also added that any additional information for the case can be submitted by Mitchell and his party by Tuesday.

It sounds like Kentucky fans will have to wait a little longer to find out how things will go down with Mitchell and his fight for a fifth year. As the NCAA continues to fight against the ruling made by a Colorado judge, things aren't being made easy for guys like Mitchell. Right now, a lot of legalities go into this. Mitchell is not officially eligible, at least yet, as he waits for a final ruling in his court case. If he is, you can expect the Wildcats to be top contenders.

Jan 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Mark Mitchell (25) celebrates with guard Anthony Robinson II (0) during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's more on the NCAA's continuous fight against allowing those from the 2022 high school graduating class to become eligible and grandfathered into the rule that they really want to begin in the 2026-27 season:

"The Division I Cabinet, including its student-athlete members, carefully considered whether to make the age-based eligibility rule apply retroactively, and decided that doing so would not be in the best interest of all current and future college athletes. We stand behind and will continue to fully defend the membership's decision. The injunction should never have been granted, and we have asked the Tenth Circuit to permanently reverse it."

The NCAA is fighting it, which has led guys like Mitchell to take them to court? Will he win and potentially end up making Kentucky a top 10 team? We'll find out soon enough as Kentucky fans will have to wait a little longer.

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