Will guard Collin Chandler carve out a large role for the Kentucky Wildcats?
With how deep the Kentucky basketball roster is, there are a few players whose role for the upcoming 2025-26 season is up in the air. One of those players is sophomore guard Collin Chandler.
Last season, as a true freshman, Chander didn't see a ton of time early in the season, but injuries to Kerr Kriisa and Jaxson Robinson led to Chandler playing more down the stretch of the season.
On the season, Chandler averaged only 2.7 points per game in 10.4 minutes, but this season the 6'5 guard should see some more playing time.
Some fans might forget that Chandler, before his freshman season, spent two years away from basketball doing a mission trip, which explains why it took a few months for him to get into the flow of things last season.
Chandler made some big shots in the NCAA Tournament, which gave fans confidence that he is going to be a star for the Wildcats during the rest of his career. It's no secret that Chandler is a freak athlete, which he proved at Big Blue Madness while dunking over top of 6'10 Coach Mark Pope.
This offseason, Chandler is taking more of a leadership role as he has been with the team for a year now, and hopefully, this will lead to him improving on the floor.
When it comes to the role Chandler is going to play this season for Kentucky, this is interesting as it could go a lot of different ways. Chandler will likely play some backup point guard behind Jaland Lowe this season, but he could also play off-ball and backup Denzel Aberdeen.
Having a player like Chandler, who is a versatile guard and can play anywhere on the floor, is big for the Wildcats, and this will come in handy if any of the guards get banged up this season.
Chandler is going to have a big role for this team, knowing he can play three different positions, run the offense, defend at a high level, and of course, shoot from anywhere on the floor.
In his sophomore season, Chandler has a chance to be one of the best utility players in all of college basketball, and he will be a weapon for Coach Pope.
If Chandler is back at Kentucky for the 2026-27 season, he will be one of the best guards in the nation. This year, Chandler will prove that he is an elite role player in the SEC.