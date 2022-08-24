Skip to main content

Elite ATH From Georgia Sets Visit With Kentucky

As the 2023 recruiting cycle wages on, Mark Stoops's program is always looking ahead to future classes, and one prized recruit from the state of Georgia announced he is set to visit Kentucky. 

2024 Buford (Ga.) athlete KingJoseph Edwards announced all of his upcoming visits for the 2022 season earlier this week, and he plans to visit Kentucky on September 24th as the Wildcats host Northern Illinois in the third game of the season. Below is a full list of the games he plans to attend. 

Edwards is widely viewed as one of the nation's premier prospects, as he has the potential to play tight end or standup and rush the passer with his 6'5", 240lbs frame. 

The talented prospect is rated as the No.12 overall prospect in America, according to 247 Sports. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Edwards is currently sidelined for a Buford program that is looking to four-peat in the state of Georgia. Below is a look at Edwards Hudl highlights from last season. 

USATSI_17467265_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Elite ATH From Georgia Sets Visit With Kentucky

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_16776922_168390308_lowres
Football

Redshirt Freshman David Wohlabaugh Jr Emerging as Frontrunner for Starting Left Tackle Job

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17159910_168390308_lowres
Football

Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams Tabs Six Wildcats

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18524178_168390308_lowres
Football

Ranking Every Game on Kentucky's Schedule by Importance

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17434776_168390308_lowres
Football

Mark Stoops Says 2022 Freshman Class is Kentucky's Best Ever

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17438482_168390308_lowres
Football

Will Levis Named to Manning Award Watch List

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17467265_168390308_lowres
Football

Preseason Bowl Projections Predict Mixed Bag for Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16881004_168390308_lowres
Football

Jordan Wright Reportedly to be Suspended for Season-Opener

By Hunter Shelton