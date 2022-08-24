Elite ATH From Georgia Sets Visit With Kentucky

As the 2023 recruiting cycle wages on, Mark Stoops's program is always looking ahead to future classes, and one prized recruit from the state of Georgia announced he is set to visit Kentucky.

2024 Buford (Ga.) athlete KingJoseph Edwards announced all of his upcoming visits for the 2022 season earlier this week, and he plans to visit Kentucky on September 24th as the Wildcats host Northern Illinois in the third game of the season. Below is a full list of the games he plans to attend.

Edwards is widely viewed as one of the nation's premier prospects, as he has the potential to play tight end or standup and rush the passer with his 6'5", 240lbs frame.

The talented prospect is rated as the No.12 overall prospect in America, according to 247 Sports.

Edwards is currently sidelined for a Buford program that is looking to four-peat in the state of Georgia. Below is a look at Edwards Hudl highlights from last season.