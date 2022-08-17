Four-Star OL William Spencer Talks Kentucky, Recruitment, More

Louisville (Ky.) standout lineman William Spencer is one of America's most versatile offensive linemen in the trenches. With offers in-hand to play on both the offensive and defensive side of the football, the 6'5", 315lbs prospect is working through his process at his pace to ensure he makes the right decision the first time around. He sat down with Wildcats Today to discuss his interest in Kentucky and Mark Stoops' program.

The charge for the Wildcats has been led by Associate Head Coach, Tight Ends Coach, Recruiting Coordinator and NFL Liason Vince Marrow.

"He has been recruiting me the most, so I am closest with him the most for sure," Spencer said of his relationship with Marrow. "It is just how it hits home with him. When he talks to me, it feels like family is talking to me for real. It seems genuine and that he is not trying to bs me about anything."

Kentucky's ten-win season in 2021 caught the attention of Spencer, and it is something that he weighs heavily when looking at the Wildcats.

"Last year, Kentucky had a great season, and I just see the uprising of the program," Spencer said on what stands out about Kentucky. "I definitely wouldn't mind being a part of that and just making Kentucky history."

As mentioned above, Spencer has offers to play offense and defense, but the Wildcats are recruiting him to play along the offensive line, something he is open to.

"I could see myself fitting in great," Spencer said on his thoughts of playing offense opposed to defense at Kentucky. "I know a lot of guys that have gone to UK, like I am close to Kiyaunta Goodwin over there, and I feel like he would welcome me and help me adapt to campus and the playbook. I know that I would be fine, if I were to go there."

Spencer returned to Lexington in June for a camp with the Wildcats which allowed him the opportunity to workout for the staff. He enjoyed the setting and getting coached up by them.

"I really enjoyed how they focused in on me and improving my game," Spencer said of what he enjoyed about camping with Kentucky. "They wanted to see what I had for real. I left feeling like I got better that day."

As the recruiting process has slowed due to the dead period, Spencer is now focusing on which schools he will visit in the fall, and he plans to see Kentucky on an official visit at some point.

"I am planning to take some officials in the fall, so that I can get a feel for these schools and work to close down my recruitment on this big decision I have to make," he said.

As he sifts through schools, he knows what he is looking for to call home.

Just a real bond," Spencer said of what he is looking for in a school. "I want the school I go to to feel like family. Like I am not really leaving home. If I am feeling those vibes from a school and the program, that is going to be my top choices."

Whenever the time comes, he knows what one of these schools will get in him as a player.

"They are getting a dawg for real," Spencer said of this. "Someone that is going to come into the program and adapt. Someone knowing that I am going to have to put the work in and work my way up to do what I want to do."

As Spencer readies for his final season of high school ball, his ultimate goal is to win a state title, but he would also like to make history from an individual standpoint.

"I want to make all-state for both positions, for real," Spencer said of his individual goals. "That would be crazy to make that happen. I have never heard that be done before and something I would enjoy personally. That is definitely something I am trying to get done."