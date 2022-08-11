Georgia LB Godfrey Discusses Why Kentucky 'Felt Like Home' For Him

2023 Suwannee (Ga.) North Gwinnett linebacker Grant Godfrey announced his public commitment to Kentucky ten days ago. The decision for the standout prospect came down to his trust in the Kentucky coaching staff and how they made "it feel like home" for him. Godfrey discusses why the decision to head to Lexington was right for him with Wildcats Today.

"Coach Collins and Coach White just made it feel like home," Godfrey said of the decision to choose Kentucky. "They texted and called me a lot. They call almost every day when they can, but they text every day for sure. Just to check up on me and see how I was doing and stuff like that. They loved to show me what I can do for them with film, so that was a big reason too."

The Wildcats closed Godfrey's recruitment out down the stretch leading into his commitment, but Mark Stoops' program had already set itself apart before the 6'3", 215lbs linebacker decided to publicly commit to them.

"I knew I was going to commit to them a little later on, but they kind of set themselves apart early on," Godfrey said of knowing when Kentucky was the right fit for him. "It was just the way they showed me love, and their way of talking to me and describing where they were going to put me made it the right place for me."

Kentucky views Godfrey as an inside and outside linebacker due to his versatility. This belief in his ability also helped the Wildcats gain the upper hand over schools like Wake Forest, N.C. State, South Carolina and others.

"It was honestly perfect to hear from those coaches," Godfrey said of this. "Coach Stoops told me he'd like to see me play a little inside too. "That sounded awesome to me because I like playing both and play both at my high school. I think it will help me develop my skillset all around."

Heading into his senior season, Godfrey hopes to improve upon what he has already achieved at North Gwinnett.

I definitely hope to have triple-digit tackles and double-digit sacks as well," Godfrey said of his goals for his senior season. "Of course, I want to win a state championship too. Our team is working to do that, and I think we have one of the top front sevens in the country."

Godfrey is firmly locked in with the Cats and as he focuses on his senior season, he shared what kind of player Kentucky should expect to get in him.

'They are getting a smart player that loves football, watching film, studies his opponents and is very disciplined," Godfrey said of what Kentucky is getting in him. "He can read plays inside out and loves to swarm to the football and make tackles."