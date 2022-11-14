John Calipari Comments on 2023 Signing Class

Kentucky basketball has officially inked five signees for its 2023 recruiting class.

DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard compile the seventh top-ranked recruiting class under head coach John Calipari in Lexington.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this class,” Calipari said. “We have five talented and dynamic players who have the drive and commitment it takes to succeed at Kentucky. They all know this isn’t for everyone, and they have welcomed that challenge and want to be pushed not only by our coaching staff, but by other really good players every day. Their potential to be great is there, now it is up to them to embrace this stage and come in every day ready to work. All five of these guys are winners. They’ve won at the highest levels and know how to impact winning in a number of ways. This is a group that the Big Blue Nation is going to want to cheer for.”

Here's what the Hall of Fame head coach had to say about each member of the '23 Class:

D.J. Wagner (No. 1 ESPN, No. 2 247Sports, No. 3 Rivals)

Position: Guard

Measurables: 6-3, 175 pounds

School: Camden High School

Hometown: Camden, N.J.

Calipari: “I have known D.J. his entire life and I’ve always wanted to coach him. Above all he is a competitor. He attacks the offensive end and is a versatile scorer, but he is equally as tough on defense. I love the spirit he’ll bring to practice every day, and I love that he wanted to be at Kentucky. He knows that to get the best of himself, he needs to be surrounded by other talented players who are going to match his competitive energy.”

Justin Edwards (No. 2 ESPN, No. 2 Rivals, No. 3 247Sports)

Position: Guard

Measurables: 6-8, 190 pounds

School: Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter High School

Hometown: Philadelphia

Calipari: “Justin has the ability to impact the game in a variety of ways. He has terrific size, can play multiple positions and can score the ball at all three levels. I really like how active he is defensively and his desire to rebound every ball. He already has a great understanding that he can positively impact winning without scoring. That isn’t something you can teach, and I know Justin is going to demand the same of his teammates.”

Aaron Bradshaw (No. 4 247Sports, No. 5 ESPN, No. 8 Rivals)

Position: Forward

Measurables: 7-0, 210 pounds

School: Camden High School

Hometown: Roselle, N.J.

Calipari: “The most impactful trait we can have on the defensive end is the ability to block shots, and Aaron is elite at that. He also has all of the tools that a versatile big in today’s game needs. Aaron’s motor continues to improve, he has great size and mobility. As a 7-footer, he can change the game on both ends of the court. He has a high ceiling and has only begun to scratch the surface of the kind of player he can be.”

Robert Dillingham (No. 6 Rivals, No. 8 ESPN, No. 13 247Sports)

Position: Guard

Measurables: 6-2, 160 pounds

School: Overtime Elite

Hometown: Hickory, N.C.

Calipari: “Our best teams have had really good guards and this class has that. Rob has the ability to make good decisions, can create for others or get his own shot. He can make contested layups, which opens the court for him offensively. He is an extremely efficient scorer, but I’m excited about the fact that Rob wants to be pushed by other really good guards on our roster and continue to develop his versatility by playing with or without the ball in his hands.”

Reed Sheppard (No. 22 Rivals, No. 26 ESPN, No. 44 247Sports)

Position: Guard

Measurables: 6-3, 180 pounds

School: North Laurel High School

Hometown: London, Ky.

Calipari: “I know playing for Kentucky has been a dream of Reed’s ever since he was a child. But, Reed isn’t here because he wanted to be here. He’s here because he’s a really good player who can help this team win. He has terrific fundamentals and is the kind of player who can excel on or off the ball. I love his work ethic and the fact that he wants to be pushed on the biggest of stages to reach his full potential.”