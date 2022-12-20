Kentucky DL Target Tavion Gadson Announces Signing Day Plans

Kentucky defensive line target Tavion Gadson has once again changed plans and will sign with a program on Wednesday.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, the Savannah, Georgia native had been committed to Florida State since Aug. 11, and was expected to put pen to paper during the early signing period, officially joining the Seminoles. However, he tweeted and has since deleted a de-commitment post, leaving a window to believe that Kentucky has a chance to win out on signing day.

Defensive backs coach Chris Collins is leading the charge to try and flip the DL, who was originally planning on visiting Tennessee before National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

Gadson is rated as the No. 68 defensive lineman in the 2023 class, as well as the No. 58 player coming out of the Peach State, per 247Sports Composite.