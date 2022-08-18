Kentucky LB Commit Godfrey Named to Preseason Butkus Watch List

Grant Godfrey committed to Kentucky earlier this month, and on Wednesday, he was honored by being named to the preseason watch list for the Butkus Award. The watch list features exactly 51 linebackers, honoring the No.51 pro jersey Butkus wore while playing his hall of fame career with the Bears.

According to a press release from the award society, the semi-finalists will be named on October 31st, with the finalists named on November 21st, and the winner will be named on December 7th.

"I definitely hope to have triple-digit tackles and double-digit sacks as well," Godfrey recently told Wildcats today in an interview discussing his season goals. "Of course, I want to win a state championship too. Our team is working to do that, and I think we have one of the top front sevens in the country."

The Wildcats view Godfrey as a linebacker that can play inside or outside, something he is very open to and excited about.

"It was honestly perfect to hear from those coaches," Godfrey said of this. "Coach Stoops told me he'd like to see me play a little inside too. "That sounded awesome to me because I like playing both and play both at my high school. I think it will help me develop my skillset all around."

Godfrey opens his senior season on Saturday morning at 10 am ET in Atlanta (Ga.) against McEachern inside of Mercedez Benz stadium in the Corky Kell Classic. Wildcats Today will have coverage from the event.

