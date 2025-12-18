One of Kentucky's top targets in 2026 has reopened his recruitment

Mark Pope and Kentucky basketball have not had success in their efforts recruiting the 2026 class, with one of those being Christian Collins, a top 10 prospect in the class who was all but wrapped up right before the early signing period to become a Kentucky Wildcat, but Kentucky couldn't agree on terms for an NIL deal.

That has led us to where we are now, and after Kentucky was expected to be the landing spot just over a month ago, that tone has completely changed. Now, Collins has officially reopened his recruitment, his mother confirmed to Kentucky Wildcats on SI. The 6-8 forward, who plays for St. John's Bosco in California, was previously down to just three schools, Kentucky, USC, and UCLA, but now, others have already began to get involved as the five-star wing even got new offers from Illinois and Vandy on Wednesday.

For Kentucky fans, this one hurts, because it already seems as though you're not in a good spot with any of your other top targets, and now one, Collins, has gone from all but signed to reopening his recruitment. USC, one of his in-state schools, currently has the most momentum, especially with how well-positioned they are in their NIL efforts, but it may get foggy now with others joining the fold. For Kentucky, it's going to be hard to see them landing the top 10 prospect now, especially since they have a bad reputation with how they have handled things at the closing table with recruitments.

Collins' mother spoke with Kentucky Wildcats on SI back in the summer about what the five-star forward would be looking for in a school: "His major is going to be business, so we're going to want to look into a strong academic program," Collins said. "I would say strength and conditioning, making sure that his mental health is good, making sure that there's a good schedule for him to accomplish his goals, as well as put him in a position to win a championship."

It's hard to bring it up now because it will add fuel to the fire for Kentucky fans, but Jason Hart has played a key role for Kentucky in this recruitment, as the Collins family has had a previous connection with Hart before, given his California ties. When asked if that would be a consideration back in the summer, Collins mother said, ""I take it into consideration, but whatever the best is for Christian, that's what I'm looking for." But for Hart, he got Kentucky to the closing table with Collins, but Kentucky and JMI just couldn't pull it through.

Now, Collins is completely back open to all schools, and it will be really hard to see Kentucky climbing back into the top of the race.