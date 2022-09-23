Kentucky WBB Releases 2022-23 Schedule

Kentucky women's basketball has officially released its entire schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season:

The Wildcats will open the season on Nov. 7, hosting Radford inside Memorial Coliseum. UK will play two games at Rupp Arena, on Dec. 11 against Louisville and Jan. 8 against LSU. The SEC opener will come on Jan. 1 against Arkansas.

Kentucky is coming off of a 19-12 season, though it was redeemed by a miracle SEC Tournament Championship. The Cats went on to lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to Princeton in Bloomington, Indiana.

