Skip to main content

Kentucky WBB Releases 2022-23 Schedule

The Cats will open the season on November 7 in Lexington

Kentucky women's basketball has officially released its entire schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season: 

The Wildcats will open the season on Nov. 7, hosting Radford inside Memorial Coliseum. UK will play two games at Rupp Arena, on Dec. 11 against Louisville and Jan. 8 against LSU. The SEC opener will come on Jan. 1 against Arkansas. 

Kentucky is coming off of a 19-12 season, though it was redeemed by a miracle SEC Tournament Championship. The Cats went on to lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to Princeton in Bloomington, Indiana. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_17931016_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Kentucky WBB Releases 2022-23 Schedule

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_11252930_168390308_lowres
Football

Vince Marrow Listed as One of College Football's Most Valuable Assistants

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19080437_168390308_lowres
Football

Will Levis Projected as Top Five Draft Pick by Mel Kiper

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17423628_168390308_lowres
Football

Jordan Lovett "Doing an Admirable Job" at Free Safety for UK

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19027496_168390308_lowres
Football

Alex Afari Building Confidence, Keidron Smith Staying Focused With Return to Ole Miss Looming

By Hunter Shelton
White pre NIU
Football

Watch: Brad White Speaks to the Media on Wednesday Ahead of Northern Illinois

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_10960219_168390308_lowres
Football

Report: Five Kentucky Football Players Suing Lexington Police Officer

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19025479_168390308_lowres
Football

"The Guy's Pretty Darn Special." Rich Scangarello Relishes Having Will Levis as Kentucky's QB

By Hunter Shelton