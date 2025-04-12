Another Kansas State Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
Trae Davis took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday to announce he is entering the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.
"I would like to start off by thanking god for this journey, and allowing me to play football at the division one level and all the blessings He has for me," Davis said in his social media post. "I also would like to thank Kansas State, the coaching staff, and my teammates for bringing me in and caring for me. With that being said, I would like to say I will be officially entering my name in the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left."
The 5-foot-11, 164 pound wide receiver from Troup, Texas was rated as a four star recruit by 247 Sports. He originally committed to Washington State before switching to Kansas State. Davis was redshirted last season.
Davis is the 15th Wildcats player to hit the portal. He was the fourth wide receiver, joining Keagan Johnson (New Mexico), Erwin Nash (Northwest Missouri State) and Tre Spivey III (Arizona.)
His departure comes after the Wildcats' wide receiver room got deeper with the addition of Jaron Tibbs from Purdue and Jerand Bradley (Boston College). The Wildcats also bring in three wide receivers in the 2025 recruiting class.
The Wildcats return wide receiver Jayce Brown, who led them with 823 receiving yards last season.
Seth Kunz is a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats On SI. He can be reached at sethkunz988@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook.
X: @KStateOnSI