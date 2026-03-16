Kansas State Baseball Clinches First Big 12 Series of 2026 with Win Over Houston

The Kansas State Wildcats have officially signaled their arrival in the Big 12 Conference race. On Saturday night at Darryl and Lori Schroeder Park, the Wildcats delivered a definitive performance. The team defeated the Houston Cougars 16–1 to secure their first conference series victory of the 2026 season.

Kansas State Baseball Powers to First Big 12 Series Victory of 2026

With the win, Kansas State improved to 15–4 overall and 2–0 in Big 12 play, making them the first program in the conference to reach the 15-win mark this season.

Furthermore, it extended the Wildcats' scorching winning streak to nine consecutive games. That marks the 12th nine-game winning streak in program history and ties the second-longest streak of the Hughes era, keeping the rest of the league on high alert.

The offensive display in Houston was nothing short of a clinic. The Wildcats erupted for 16 runs on 17 hits, overwhelming the Cougars' pitching staff with depth and precision. Ten different players in the K-State lineup recorded at least one hit, with five players turning in multi-hit performances.

The most impressive aspect of the offensive surge was the team's ability to capitalize when it mattered most. Kansas State went 8-for-12 (.667) with runners in scoring position, ensuring that almost every opportunity was converted into a run.

Carlos Vasquez was the primary engine, finishing 3-for-5 with a game-high four RBI. Meanwhile, Shintaro Inoue mirrored that 3-for-5 performance to keep the pressure on the Houston defense throughout the night.

The lineup continued to show why it has been one of the most productive offensive groups in the conference this season. Every inning felt like another wave of pressure on the Houston pitching staff, and the Wildcats consistently found ways to string together quality at-bats and timely hits.

While the offense grabbed the headlines, the game was equally defined by the mastery of Tanner Duke on the mound. Duke earned his second win of the season (2–1) by tossing a masterful seven-inning complete game.

He allowed only three hits and a single unearned run. Duke retired 20 of the 25 batters he faced, carrying a no-hit bid deep into the contest and only allowing a one-hitter through the first five frames.

Wildcats Break the Game Open with Power and Timely Hitting

After two scoreless frames to begin the night, Kansas State finally cracked the scoreboard in the third inning. Shea McGahan and Grant Gallagher started the rally with back-to-back hits.

Micah Kendrick followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home the game’s first run, and Shintaro Inoue delivered an RBI single to extend the lead. The Wildcats added another run in the fourth inning when Cadyn Karl delivered a timely RBI hit, pushing the advantage to 4–0.

The fifth inning turned the game into a showcase of power. Kendrick launched a 363-foot solo home run to lead off the frame, giving the Wildcats another jolt of energy. Soon after, Dee Kennedy blasted his ninth "no-doubter" of the season, extending the lead to 7–0 and leaving little doubt about the direction the game was heading.

After that explosive moment, the Wildcats continued to pile on. Kansas State ultimately scored 16 runs across five consecutive innings, completely overwhelming Houston and locking up the series victory in commanding fashion.

The numbers surrounding this team’s early-season surge continue to turn heads. The Wildcats have now homered in 13 of their 19 games this year, with multiple home runs occurring in seven of those contests. Over the last eight games alone, the lineup has launched 18 home runs, showcasing the kind of power that can quickly change the outcome of any game.

The Wildcats have scored first in 11 games this season and hold a dominant 10–1 record in those matchups. Over the last seven games, the offense has generated an eye-popping 94 runs on 97 hits.

Kansas State produced 36 runs and 37 hits during the series, the most by any Big 12 team during conference opening weekend this season. The Wildcats now lead the all-time series 9–4 and hold a strong 7–2 record when playing in Houston. Given the current form of both the pitching staff and the lineup, the Wildcats enter the finale as one of the hottest teams in the conference and an increasingly serious contender in the 2026 Big 12 race.

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