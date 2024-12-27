Kstate

Avery Johnson Sets New Kansas State Passing Record In Rate Bowl

Shandel Richardson

Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (2) scores a touchdown against Rutgers during first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, Phoenix.
Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson (2) scores a touchdown against Rutgers during first half of the Rate Bowl at Chase Field on Dec. 26, 2024, Phoenix. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Quarterback Avery Johnson is now Kansas State's leader for passing touchdowns in a season.

He connected with running back Joe Jackson for a nine-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. It was Johnson's 25th TD of the season.

Here are some highlights from Thursday's matchup:

RUTGERS 41 - WILDCATS 35

Johnson gets the ball to another running back for a receiving touchdown. Joe Jackson scored on a nine-yard reception after a big run plays earlier.

RUTGERS 41 - WILDCATS 29

Rutgers utilized their 67-yard punt return to push their lead back up to double-digits.

RUTGERS 34 - WILDCATS 29

Kansas State utilizes their short field after turning the ball over. Garrett Oakley gets the touchdown, but they fail again on the two-point conversion.

RUTGERS 34 - WILDCATS 23

Running back Edwards cuts the lead with a 65-yard touchdown right out the gate for Kansas State. The Wildcats fail to convert on the two-point attempt.

RUTGERS 34 - WILDCATS 17

The Rutgers take advantage of Kansas State penalties to drive down the field and increase their third-quarter lead.

RUTGERS 27 - WILDCATS 17

Rutgers added to their lead with a 48-yard field goal after picking off Wildcats quarterback Johnson.

RUTGERS 24 - WILDCATS 17

Raymond rushes for another touchdown with a 24-yard run to regain the lead.

RUTGERS 17 - WILDCATS 17

Jayce Brown's 34-yard rush set up a Dylan Edwards touchdown reception. The offense gets creative utilizing receivers in the run game and the backs coming out the backfield.

RUTGERS 17 - WILDCATS 10

Running back Raymond's 65-yard run sets up the score by Ja'shon Benjamin.

RUTGERS 10 - WILDCATS 10

The Scarlet Knight failed to capitalize on Ian Strong's 60-yard reception, and instead have to settle for a field goal to start the second quarter.

RUTGERS 7 - WILDCATS 10

Avery Johnson caps off a Wildcats touchdown drive with a red zone rush. He connected with top receiver Jayce Brown.

RUTGERS 7 - WILDCATS 3

Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond put the Scarlet Knights up 7-3 midway through the first quarter. A few big runs by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis highlighted the touchdown drive.

