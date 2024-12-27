Avery Johnson Sets New Kansas State Passing Record In Rate Bowl
Quarterback Avery Johnson is now Kansas State's leader for passing touchdowns in a season.
He connected with running back Joe Jackson for a nine-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. It was Johnson's 25th TD of the season.
Here are some highlights from Thursday's matchup:
RUTGERS 41 - WILDCATS 35
Johnson gets the ball to another running back for a receiving touchdown. Joe Jackson scored on a nine-yard reception after a big run plays earlier.
RUTGERS 41 - WILDCATS 29
Rutgers utilized their 67-yard punt return to push their lead back up to double-digits.
RUTGERS 34 - WILDCATS 29
Kansas State utilizes their short field after turning the ball over. Garrett Oakley gets the touchdown, but they fail again on the two-point conversion.
RUTGERS 34 - WILDCATS 23
Running back Edwards cuts the lead with a 65-yard touchdown right out the gate for Kansas State. The Wildcats fail to convert on the two-point attempt.
RUTGERS 34 - WILDCATS 17
The Rutgers take advantage of Kansas State penalties to drive down the field and increase their third-quarter lead.
RUTGERS 27 - WILDCATS 17
Rutgers added to their lead with a 48-yard field goal after picking off Wildcats quarterback Johnson.
RUTGERS 24 - WILDCATS 17
Raymond rushes for another touchdown with a 24-yard run to regain the lead.
RUTGERS 17 - WILDCATS 17
Jayce Brown's 34-yard rush set up a Dylan Edwards touchdown reception. The offense gets creative utilizing receivers in the run game and the backs coming out the backfield.
RUTGERS 17 - WILDCATS 10
Running back Raymond's 65-yard run sets up the score by Ja'shon Benjamin.
RUTGERS 10 - WILDCATS 10
The Scarlet Knight failed to capitalize on Ian Strong's 60-yard reception, and instead have to settle for a field goal to start the second quarter.
RUTGERS 7 - WILDCATS 10
Avery Johnson caps off a Wildcats touchdown drive with a red zone rush. He connected with top receiver Jayce Brown.
RUTGERS 7 - WILDCATS 3
Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond put the Scarlet Knights up 7-3 midway through the first quarter. A few big runs by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis highlighted the touchdown drive.