Kansas State's Avery Johnson Could Fall Out Of Limelight This Season
Kansas State quarterback is one of the best in the nation at his position but he is expected to see much of the competition from the Big 12 conference.
TCU coach Sonny Dykes said the league may have the best collections of quarterbacks. He made the claim during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show.
"You better show up every week in the Big 12," Dykes said. "I do believe it's probably the strongest league in college football at the quarterback position."
Johnson has plenty of competition in his league, including Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), Sawyer Robinson (Baylor) and Rocco Becht (Iowa State).
ESPN PROJECT K-STATE NEEDS A PERFECT ROAD TO CFP
Kansas State has one of college football's best early-season matchups it faces Iowa State Aug. 23 in Dublin, Ireland.
The Cyclones are the defending Big 12 champions, so the game should test the Wildcats in Week 0. Even with a victory, the question is if K-State has enough quality opponents to earn a berth in the CFP should it lose later in the season.
ESPN recently took at look at every Top 25 team chances of making the playoffs.
The article said the selection committee would like, "A season-opening win against Iowa State in Dublin. The Cyclones are capable of winning the Big 12, and if K-State can knock them off in the season opener, it could help alleviate the blow of a loss in the Big 12 title game if they meet again. K-State would be able to claim a regular-season win against the conference champs. That's a résumé booster that has helped teams before in the committee meeting room."
But the Big 12 is wide open as ever. The Wildcats are the overwhelming favorites because there is so much uncertainty. The biggest game on the schedule after Iowa State is likely at Kansas.
"No statement wins," the ESPN article read. "If K-State doesn't beat Iowa State, it might not have a win against a ranked team on its résumé. The Wildcats don't face Arizona State or BYU during the regular season. Texas Tech could play its way into the top 25 and even make a run at the Big 12 title, and Kansas could as well, but there's no headliner in the lineup to help separate K-State from another comparable contender."
