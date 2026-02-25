Kansas State Baseball Edged by Louisiana in Tight Pitching Duel

MANHATTAN, Kan. — There are nights in college baseball when the scoreboard lights up like a pinball machine. And then there are nights like Tuesday in Lafayette.

That's where every pitch feels heavy, every baserunner matters, and one swing can decide everything. At M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park, fans were treated to a classic throwback pitching duel. The Kansas State Wildcats and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns combined for just six total hits across nine innings.

Kansas State Baseball's Jackson Duke Delivers a Career Performance

In the end, Louisiana edged Kansas State 1-0, extending its win streak to six games in a razor-thin contest that showcased elite mound work from both sides. With the result, both teams now sit at 6-2 in the young 2026 season.

Even in defeat, the night belonged to junior right-hander Jackson Duke for much of the game. Making his second start of the season, Duke turned in the finest outing of his collegiate career. He worked a career-high 6 1/3 innings and allowed just one earned run.

Duke was in complete control. He scattered three hits, issued only one walk, and struck out a season-high five batters. For a Wildcats club looking to establish consistency on the mound early in the season, Duke’s outing was a major step forward.

When his night concluded in the seventh inning, Robert Fortenberry took over and delivered 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Unfortunately for the Wildcats, one pitch proved costly.

The game’s only run came in the bottom of the third inning. After two scoreless frames, Louisiana right fielder Mark Collins stepped in and wasted no time. On the very first pitch he saw from Duke, Collins launched a solo home run over the left-field wall.

If Duke was dominant, Louisiana freshman right-hander Sawyer Pruitt was equally imposing. Pruitt improved to 2-0 on the season with six shutout innings. He allowed just three hits and attacked the strike zone relentlessly. With that, he piled up nine strikeouts, the most by any Ragin’ Cajun pitcher so far this season. He issued three walks but consistently made big pitches when it mattered most.

Hayden Pearson followed with two hitless innings in relief. And Garrett Carter closed out the ninth with a scoreless frame to earn his second save of the year. Together, the trio combined to shut out Kansas State in a textbook staff performance.

Missed Offensive Chances that Came After One Swing

For Kansas State, the frustration stemmed from missed opportunities. The Wildcats matched Louisiana with three hits, courtesy of Carlos Vasquez, Dee Kennedy, and Grant Gallagher. But timely hitting never arrived. After the first inning, Kansas State had a runner reach base in eight consecutive innings. The Wildcats went 0-for-2 on stolen base attempts and struck out 12 times.

The fifth inning offered Kansas State’s best chance. Gallagher singled up the middle for the team’s third hit. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Micah Kendrick, placing the tying run in scoring position with one out.

Later, trailing 1-0, the Wildcats worked back-to-back walks to once again put a runner in scoring position. Pruitt induced a grounder to first base to escape trouble and preserve the slim lead.

The final box score reads like a pitcher’s dream. Hits were tied 3-3. Both teams committed zero errors. Kansas State left seven runners on base compared to Louisiana’s two. The Wildcats drew five walks to Louisiana’s one but could not convert. Louisiana pitchers struck out 12, while Kansas State pitchers recorded five strikeouts. Neither team managed a hit with runners on base.

Tuesday’s matchup marked only the second meeting in history between the programs and the first since March 13, 1986. History echoed itself. In that inaugural meeting in Lafayette, Louisiana also claimed a one-run victory, winning 3-2.

Individually, there were bright spots for Kansas State. Kendrick extended his on-base streak to four games after drawing a walk in the third inning. Vasquez recorded his third consecutive game with a hit and is now 6-for-12 over his last three appearances.

Duke’s 6 1/3 innings marked the longest outing of his career. Bolin has now reached base in eight consecutive games. As a team, Kansas State has recorded 10 or more strikeouts in a game twice this season, with 11 against UConn on Feb. 14 and 12 on Tuesday.

Now, the Wildcats will not have to wait long for a chance at redemption. Kansas State returns to the diamond Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Lafayette, looking to split the midweek series. Right-hander Matt Flores is set to take the mound against Louisiana lefty Tyler Papenbrock. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

