Kansas State Baseball Travels to Louisiana for Two-Game Midweek Series

The Kansas State Wildcats baseball team is packing its bags with confidence and momentum. Sitting at 6-1, the Wildcats have matched their best start to a season since 2010. The surge comes fresh off a resilient showing at the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series in Arlington, Texas. K-State secured back-to-back victories over Nebraska and Michigan to finish the tournament 2-1.

Kansas State Baseball's Game Details and Projected Starters

Now, the Wildcats turn their focus south for a two-game midweek test in Lafayette, Louisiana. Waiting for them are the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team, who enter at 5-2.

The action unfolds at M.L. Tigue Moore Field at Russo Park, with the first pitch set for 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, February 24, and Wednesday, February 25. These games mark the final stop of an eight-game season-opening road swing.

Game eight features K-State at 6-1 and 0-0 in Big 12 play against Louisiana at 5-2 and 0-0 in the Sun Belt. Tuesday’s projected starters are right-hander Tanner Duke, who is 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA, against right-hander Sawyer Pruitt.

Game nine follows Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT, again at Russo Park. Both teams list their starters as TBA. Wednesday’s matchup will stream on ESPN+ and air on 1350 KMAN with Smoller behind the mic.

The Wildcats’ 6-1 start is fueled by depth and balance. During the tournament in Arlington, nine different players recorded hits. Kansas State produced four doubles and two home runs over the weekend. Carlos Vasquez launched one. Dee Kennedy added the other.

On the mound, the staff has been steady. Kansas State carries a 4.00 ERA with 12 earned runs over 27 innings. Opponents sit at a 5.19 ERA with 15 earned runs over 26 innings. Even more impressive, the Wildcats have issued only seven walks across those 27 frames.

Defensively, K-State has held opponents to a .257 batting average. Starters James Guyette and Lincoln Sheffield each worked six-inning outings and combined for six earned runs. Donte Lewis added a personal highlight by striking out a career-high six batters in the Wildcats’ 5-3 victory over Nebraska.

While the Wildcats have leaned on a collective effort, senior outfielder Carlos Vasquez has been the undeniable spark plug. The Lawrence, Kansas native delivered a .500/.563/.667 slash line with seven hits and seven RBI during the week, including a home run.

He earned FloSports Player of the Game honors after delivering a clutch two-out hit in the sixth inning to tie the score 3-3 in the 5-3 win over Nebraska. Vasquez finished that game 3-for-4 with a game-high and season-best four RBI. He followed that performance by crushing a solo shot, his first of the season, to help seal a 10-6 victory over Michigan.

Focusing On K-State's Motto, Which is to Score First and Control the Game

Under head coach Pete Hughes, Kansas State has embraced a simple identity. Score first and dictate the pace.

During the Hughes era, the Wildcats own a 134-58 record when scoring first. The 2026 season has amplified that trend. K-State is 5-0 when scoring first and 3-0 when plating a run in the first inning. The Wildcats opened the scoring in all four games at the MLB Desert Invitational.

Last season, K-State went 20-10 when scoring first and 14-9 when scoring in the first inning. The formula is clear. Jump ahead early and make opponents play from behind.

The Big 12 Conference is off to a competitive start in 2026. Arizona State Sun Devils baseball remains the conference’s only undefeated team at 7-0. Kansas State and West Virginia follow closely with just one loss each.

Weekly honors in week two went to Oklahoma State’s Aidan Meola as Player of the Week, UCF’s Matt Sauser as Pitcher of the Week, and Texas Tech’s Linkin Garcia as Newcomer of the Week.

Wednesday’s matchup will air live on ESPN+ and on News Radio KMAN 93.3 FM and 1350 AM. Fans can access free live streaming audio at KStateSports.com/watch and through the K-State Sports app.

Once the Louisiana trip concludes, the Wildcats head back to Manhattan for their home opener. K-State begins an eight-game homestand at Tointon Family Stadium against Columbia, which enters at 0-3. The series opens Friday at 4 p.m. CT, continues Saturday at 1 p.m., and wraps Sunday at 11 a.m.

