Kansas State baseball has owned the Big Ten this Season

Here is a look at why Kansas State has dominated the Big Ten in baseball this season.

When it comes to Big Ten teams, Kansas State baseball has had a tremendous start to the 2026 season. The Wildcats are 4-0 against the Big Ten, with a huge margin of victory over B1G teams this season, outscoring them 54-20.

The Wildcats got their first win of the season, defeating the Hawkeyes by 9 runs. James Guyette pitched an outstanding game with a career-high eight strikeouts, and junior Dee Kennedy led the Kansas State offense with a grand slam homerun.

Dee Kennedy followed up his amazing offensive performance against Iowa by having two home runs and driving in seven RBIs. Kansas State's offense erupted with 14 runs in the seventh inning, which was the highest run total in a single inning since 2011.

In a game in which Kansas State was trailing Nebraska 3-1 heading into the sixth inning, Carlos Vasquez stepped up in the sixth inning as he drove in a game-leading four RBIs in this game to give the Wildcats a 5-3 victory over the Cornhuskers.

Even though Michigan scored two runs in the second inning, K-State responded by scoring nine total runs from the second to fourth inning, which was highlighted by a five-run second-inning extravaganza.

The "domination" fans have witnessed against B1G teams this season is mostly because the offense has been great against B1G pitching, the Wildcats' starting pitchers have had great starts, and the bullpen has been solid and reliable.

Dee Kennedy has been outstanding at shortstop, and he has produced a ton of runs. He had the most RBIs in the NCAA in the first two weeks of the season, with seven against Penn State. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, and college baseball publications all over the country praised him for his performances this season. He has a .425 batting average and a 1.857 OPS to start the season. Thanks to him, the Wildcats have performed well against Big Ten teams this season, particularly on offensee, due to his contributions.

There was no stopping @kennedee27 at the MLB Desert Invite, who mopped up virtually every possible college baseball national award after his four-game performance.



❝ It does really feel good to finally see my name after all the hard work I’ve put in... (but) the reason I was… pic.twitter.com/JG17lQ2jZK — K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) February 20, 2026

There is more than one player who has contributed to Kansas State's success against Big Ten teams this season. Carlos Vasquez and pitcher Lincoln Sheffield, both seniors, have both been key contributors in victories over Big Ten teams this season. The pitchers, in part, have demonstrated a high level of production, especially late in games. The team didn't allow a single batter to walk in their win over Michigan, and the bullpen overall has done a sufficient job of closing out games, especially in the four games against Big Ten teams in non-conference play.

K-State's overall record is now 6-2, as its two losses have come against teams ranked in the top 65 of RPI. Their 4-0 record versus the Big Ten is impressive, especially with their wins over Iowa and Michigan. The result of these wins has allowed the Wildcats to start the season with their best start in more than 15 years.