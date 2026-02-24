Minnesota vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Michigan Wolverines hung tight with the Duke Blue Devils in an out-of-conference this past weekend, but ended up falling short by a score of 68-63.

The good news is, Michigan is still 2.5 games clear atop the Big Ten, and tonight the Wolverines will return to their conference schedule when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Michigan should have no issue winning this game, but can it cover the spread?

Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Minnesota +21.5 (-102)

Michigan -21.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Minnesota +2000

Mihichigan -7000

Total

OVER 145.5 (-110)

UNDER 145.5 (-110)

Minnesota vs. Michigan How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, February 24

Game Time: 8:40 pm ET

Venue: Crisler Center

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Minnesota Record: 13-14 (6-10 in Big Ten)

Michigan Record: 25-2 (15-1 in Big Ten)

Minnesota vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Minnesota is 5-1 ATS in its last six games against Michigan

Michigan is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 10-5 in MIchigan's last 15 games

Minnesota vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch

Yaxel Lendeborg, F - Michigan Wolverines

Yaxel Lendeborg has led this Michigan team all season. He's averaging 14.6 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.2 steals, all which are the best marks on this Wolverines roster. He makes an impact on both ends of the court, and he's coming off a 21-point game against the Blue Devils. If Michigan manages to cover the big spread tonight, Lendeborg is going to play a role in that.

Minnesota vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the underdog Golden Gophers:

I think Minnesota is better than its record indicates, so this spread is a few too many points in favor of Michigan. Believe it or not, the Golden Gophers are 75th in effective field goal percentage and 92nd in defensive efficiency, which are both much better than you'd expect from a 13-14 team.

I'm also hoping that Minnesota's slow pace of play, ranking 358th in adjusted pace, will help prevent Michigan from having enough possessions to completely pull away in this game.

The Wolverines will absolutely win this game, but can they cover a 21.5-point spread against an underrated Minnesota team? I don't think so.

Pick: Minnesota +21.5 (-102)

