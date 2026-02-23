Houston vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Monday, Feb. 23

The Houston Cougars have suffered back-to-back losses in Big 12 play, losing on the road to Iowa State and then at home to Arizona. Now, the Cougars are one game behind the Wildcats for the top spot in the conference, and only one game ahead of the likes of Iowa State, Kansas, and Texas Tech.

That makes tonight's game against the Jayhawks a big one for both teams. Kansas has also suffered two lossses recently, falling to the Cyclones on February 14, and then suffering a baffling 16 point loss to Cincinnati on the weekend.

Which team will bounce back when they meet each other tonight? That's the question I'm here to answer.

Houston vs. Kansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Houston -1.5 (-112)

Kansas +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Houston -125

Kansas +105

Total

OVER 138.5 (-108)

UNDER 138.5 (-112)

Houston vs. Kansas How to Watch

Date: Monday, February 23

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Houston Record: 23-4 (11-3 in Big 12)

Kansas Record: 220-7 (10-4 in Big 12)

Houston vs. Kansas Betting Trends

Houston is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 6-1 in Houston's last seven games

Houston is 0-6 ATS in its last six games played on a Monday

Kansas is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games

The UNDER is 8-3 in Kansas' last 11 games

Kansas is 9-0 ATS in its last nine games played on a Monday

Houston vs. Kansas Key Player to Watch

Kingston Flemings, G - Houston Cougars

Kingston Flemings is the most important player on this Houston roster. He leads the team in points per game (16.6), assists per game 95.2), and steals per game (1.6), while also averaging 3.9 rebounds. He's coming off a down performance against Arizona where he shot just 35.3% from the field, so the Cougars need him to have a bounce back game tonight if they want to get past Kansas on the road.

Houston vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm backing Houston as a road favorite in this Big 12 showdown:

It's hard to trust Kansas in this game with the state its roster is in. The Jayhawks have plenty of injury troubles with depth players, and Darryn Peterson has been hit or miss, sometimes deciding not to play right before tip-off, and other times asking to be subbed out after putting forward minimal effort.

That's a recipe for disaster against a Houston team that prides itself on discipline and defensive prowess. This major difference is illustrated in the stat called effective possession ratio, where Houston ranks second in the country, and Kansas ranks 139th.

The Cougars' style of basketball is going to be too much for Kansas to handle tonight.

Pick: Houston -2.5 (-110)

