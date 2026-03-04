Kansas State Wildcats' Grant Gallagher Awarded Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week

The 2026 college baseball season may still be young, but Kansas State baseball is already turning heads. And in Manhattan, where March usually belongs to basketball, the buzz is building at Tointon Family Stadium. At the center of that early-season surge is senior infielder Grant Gallagher. It is because he has been named the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week. It was right after a dominant stretch that powered the Wildcats to a pivotal series win.

Kansas State's Grant Gallagher Delivers in the Clutch

Gallagher, a transfer from East Tennessee State, has made an immediate impact in purple. He becomes the second Wildcat to earn a Big 12 weekly honor this season, joining shortstop Dee Kennedy.

Gallagher earned his conference honor after a standout performance during Kansas State’s home-opening series against Columbia. Across the week, he posted a team-best .444 batting average, going 8-for-18 with a 1.267 OPS.

In the Columbia series, Gallagher stepped to the plate and drove the first pitch he saw off the wall in left-center. The swing brought home the tying and game-winning runs, evening the series and pushing Kansas State to its first series victory of the season.

He also flexed his power on the road in Louisiana. In a tight 3-2 defeat, Gallagher crushed a game-tying two-run home run, showing that his bat travels well. Over the course of the week, he added two doubles and a home run. Meanwhile, he maintained a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage with nine assists at third base. He was steady with the glove and explosive with the bat.

A Steady Climb from Santa Fe to East Tennessee State

At Santa Fe College from 2023 to 2024, he appeared in 98 games and hit .242 with 73 hits and 57 RBI. What stood out immediately was his plate discipline. He drew 98 walks compared to just 87 strikeouts. By 2024, he had elevated his performance to a .301 batting average with a 1.071 OPS, showing clear growth.

His lone season at East Tennessee State in 2025 turned into a breakout campaign. Gallagher was named All-SoCon Second Team after hitting .276 with 20 home runs and 49 RBI. He led Division I with 66 walks, pairing that elite discipline with a .473 on-base percentage and a .665 slugging percentage for a 1.138 OPS, second-best on the team. He scored 64 runs, compiled a 19-game reached-base streak, recorded 15 multi-RBI games and logged 13 multi-hit performances.

His defining moment came in the top of the 10th inning against then-No. 1 Tennessee. Gallagher launched a home run to secure a 7-6 upset, proving he could deliver on the biggest stage.

Off the field, the discipline is just as strong. Born March 20, 2004, in Tallahassee, Florida, Gallagher is the son of Christine and Michael Gallagher and has one sister, Corrinne. At Chiles High School, he helped lead the program to two Elite 8 appearances while maintaining a 4.2 GPA.

Kansas State Baseball Building Early Momentum

Gallagher’s surge is part of a larger story unfolding in Manhattan. Kansas State opened the season at the MLB Desert Invitational and immediately flashed offensive firepower. The Wildcats scored double-digit runs in three of their first four games, highlighted by a 24-5, seven-inning victory over Penn State.

Back home at Tointon Family Stadium, Kansas State secured two of three against Columbia. The lone loss came in a narrow 9-8 setback after the Lions erupted for five runs in the seventh inning. Through 12 games, the Wildcats sit at 8-4 and 0-0 in Big 12 play. Losses to Auburn and Louisiana came against strong competition, while the overall trajectory continues to point upward.

Shortstop Dee Kennedy has been a major catalyst. In the opener against Iowa, Kennedy blasted a grand slam. Two games later against Penn State, he did it again. His explosive start earned him Golden Spikes Player of the Week honors during opening week.

Missouri State transfer Carlos Vasquez has also emerged as a key contributor. Batting .306 with 11 hits, he delivered a three-hit, four-RBI performance against Nebraska and added a seventh-inning home run in a win over Michigan.

Now the Wildcats prepare for their next stretch. Kansas State returns to Tointon Family Stadium on Friday, March 6, to open a three-game series against SIUE. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT and will stream live on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

