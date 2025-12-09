Kansas State Men’s Basketball Dominates Mississippi Valley State to End Losing Streak

The Kansas State Wildcats broke out of their recent slump monumentally on Monday night. The team ended a frustrating four-game losing skid. K-State did it by thoroughly dominating Mississippi Valley State with a decisive 108–49 victory at Bramlage Coliseum before 6,682 fans.

Kansas State Men's Basketball Represented Offensive Clinic in Manhattan

The 108 points tied for the eighth-highest scoring total in school history. They even marked the fourth time the Wildcats have hit the century mark under head coach Jerome Tang. This impressive offensive explosion is the program’s 42nd 100-point performance all-time. And that's also their highest total since dropping a school-record 120 points on UAPB more than a year ago.

The 59-point rout ties for the third-largest in school history. They matched the incredible 59-point difference achieved against Gardner-Webb back in December 2008. The win gives K-State a fresh start and a 6-4 record heading into a pivotal stretch of the season.

The Wildcats were an absolute shooting clinic, connecting on 57.6% (38 of 66) from the field overall. Inside the arc, they were nearly flawless, hitting 63.3% (19 of 30) of their two-point field goals. This led to a resounding 34–10 advantage in the paint. They also dominated scoring opportunities with a 17–4 edge in points off turnovers, a 17–7 advantage in second-chance points, and a 27–11 edge in fast-break scoring.

K-State hit an astonishing 19 made three-pointers, the third-most in program history, achieved on 52.8% shooting. Only the 23 threes sunk in 1994 and the 21 hit in 2024 stand higher in the record books. Six different players hit at least one from behind the arc. That includes an impressive five each from juniors P.J. Haggerty and Abdi Bashir Jr, and sophomore David Castillo.

The Wildcats notched 30 assists on 38 made shots, registering the third-most assists in program history. All 11 Wildcats who entered the game recorded at least one made field goal.

The Game Flow Showcased Relentless and Ruthless

Kansas State took control early with an 8–2 start that forced a quick Mississippi Valley State timeout. After the Delta Devils pulled within 10–6, K-State answered with an 8–0 burst to go up 18–6. The lead grew steadily with big shots from Castillo, Haggerty, and Taj Manning. Eventually reaching 20 points near the midway mark of the half.

After a pair of free throws by MVSU cut it to 36–18, the Wildcats detonated a 14–0 run to make it 50–18. A late three from Bashir and a dunk from Dorin Buca sent K-State into halftime with a commanding 55–20 lead on 59.4% shooting.

The second half was no different, as MVSU (1-9) saw its losing streak extend to eight games while shooting just 25.8% for the night. K-State immediately pushed the lead past 40 points with back-to-back threes from Bashir and Johnson.

A 7–0 run built the lead to 73–27, and consecutive buckets from Haggerty made it 86–32 at the halfway mark of the period. Senior C.J. Jones’ three-pointer broke the 100-point mark with 6:27 remaining. K-State’s largest lead of the night reached a staggering 108–47 before settling at the 108–49 final.

This win improved K-State’s record against SWAC opponents to 22-1, reinforcing their long-standing dominance over the conference. The Wildcats will now look to carry this offensive momentum into their second true road game of the season. It will be on Saturday afternoon when they head to Omaha, Nebraska, to face Creighton (5-4) in a nationally televised matchup on FOX. Their next home action will be against South Dakota on December 20th.

