Kansas State Men's Basketball Set for First True Road Test Tuesday at Ranked Indiana

The Kansas State Wildcats are stepping into their most challenging moment of the early 2025–26 season. Tuesday night brings a trip to Bloomington for a showdown with undefeated No. 25/24 Indiana. That just gave K-State (5-1) its first true road test in a venue that has haunted the program for decades. It is the Wildcats’ first appearance at the iconic Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall since 1985, and the weight of the history attached to this matchup hangs over everything.
Indiana leads the all-time series 19–12, and K-State carries a nine-game losing streak against the Hoosiers. The Wildcats are 0–3 all-time inside Assembly Hall, and a win on Tuesday would snap that streak.
Indiana enters this matchup with a perfect 5–0 record under first-year head coach Darian DeVries. The Hoosiers have handled their schedule with authority. They earned home wins over Alabama A&M, Milwaukee, UIW, and Lindenwood, and delivered a powerful neutral-site win over Marquette.
Their balanced scoring attack features five players averaging double figures. Senior transfers Tucker DeVries with 19.2 points per game and Lamar Wilkerson with 17.0 points per game lead the way.
Defense has been a major strength for Indiana. They have not allowed an opponent to surpass 77 points all season, and their perimeter defense has been outstanding, holding teams to just 28.7 percent shooting from deep. That’s the kind of discipline that can rattle visiting teams inside Assembly Hall.
Kansas State brings one of the most explosive offenses in the country into this matchup, averaging 92.8 points per game. Junior guard P.J. Haggerty has been on a blistering run, now averaging 28 points per game after earning his first Big 12 Player of the Week award. He averaged 31.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in the Hall of Fame Classic. That's where the Wildcats narrowly fell to Nebraska in an 86–85 thriller.
Haggerty’s start has already rewritten the K-State record books. He is the first Wildcat to open a season with six straight 20-point games, passing a mark set by NBA legend Michael Beasley. With supporting scorers like Abdi Bashir Jr., Nate Johnson, and Khamari McGriff, K-State ranks eighth nationally in three-point percentage at 43.3 percent.
This matchup sets up a classic contrast. K-State thrives on pace and scoring explosiveness, often stretching toward triple digits. Indiana prefers to slow opponents down with tight, physical defense and smart shot selection inside the arc. The Hoosiers’ ability to defend the three meets a Wildcats team built to fire from deep.
The road has historically been unkind to K-State in Big Ten venues, with a 57–94 record against current Big Ten teams away from home. Their first true road test will reveal just how ready this team is for the battles to come.
