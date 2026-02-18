BYU vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18
The Arizona Wildcats were the No. 1-ranked team in the country with an undefeated 23-0 record, but have now lost two straight games to the likes of Kansas and Texas Tech. As a result, they have dropped to No. 4 in the AP Poll.
They'll try to bounce back tonight when they host the No. 23-ranked BYU Cougars. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this intriguing Big 12 showdown.
BYU vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- BYU +12.5 (-110)
- Arizona -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- BYU +660
- Arizona -1050
Total
- OVER 162.5 (-115)
- UNDER 162.5 (-105)
BYU vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 18
- Game Time: 9:00 pm ET
- Venue: McKale Memorial Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- BYU Record: 19-6 (7-5 in Big 12)
- Arizona Record: 23-2 (10-2 in Big 12)
BYU vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- BYU is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 6-1 in BYU's last seven games
- The OVER is 9-2 in BYU's last 11 road games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in Arizona's last eight games
- Arizona is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games played on a Wednesday
BYU vs. Arizona Key Player to Watch
- AJ Dybantsa, F - BYU Cougars
With Richie Saunders out the rest of the season for BYU, even more weight is going to be put on the shoulders of AJ Dybantsa. He's leading the nation in scoring, averaging 24.4 points per game, but now he's going to have to play a much bigger role on the defensive side of the court. Let's see if he can deliver tonight with BYU set as a significant underdog.
BYU vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm willing to lay this many points on Arizona:
It's time for Arizona to bounce back in a big way tonight, and don't be surprised by the big spread. Not only has BYU proven not to be as good as we all thought early in the season, but they recently lost Richie Saunders to an injury, one of their best players. Now, they have to lean almost completely on AJ Dybantsa and Robert Wright III when they face one of the best teams in the country.
Arizona attacks the interior of its opponents, and now the Wildcats get to face a Cougars team that struggles in that area, allowing teams to shoot 50% from two-point range, which ranks outside the top 100.
I'll lay the big spread with Arizona.
Pick: Arizona -12.5 (-110)
