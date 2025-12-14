The Kansas State men’s basketball team secured one of its most important non-conference victories of the season on Saturday night. They battled through a hostile environment at the CHI Health Center in Omaha to earn an 83–76 road victory over the Creighton Bluejays. In front of 18,000 loud fans, the Wildcats improved to 7-4. There, the team showed that they have far more in their arsenal than just their established stars.

Kansas State Wildcats Earn Statement Non-Conference Road Win

All eyes entering the game were on high-scoring point guard PJ Haggerty. His All-America-level production had carried the Wildcats through their first 11 games. This night, however, unfolded differently.

Haggerty still contributed 10 points, but he shot 6-of-17 from the field, well below his 24-point average. Instead of relying on one player, Head Coach Jerome Tang’s team found a new way to win, with timely performances from Abdi Bashir and David Castillo.

The tone was set early by junior guard Bashir, who turned his homecoming into a statement performance. A native of Omaha, Bashir played with clear confidence and energy, lighting up the scoreboard in the first half. He knocked down six three-pointers before halftime, accounting for all 18 of his points and giving Kansas State a spark that stunned the home crowd.

Bashir’s shooting spree helped the Wildcats seize control of the game. Kansas State stretched its lead to 53–33 early in the second half, building separation behind perimeter shooting and steady offensive execution. His early burst forced Creighton to adjust defensively and gave the Wildcats breathing room in a building known for late-game chaos.

David Castillo Delivers When It Matters Most

Creighton stormed back in the second half, cutting a 20-point deficit all the way down to three. With momentum shifting, sophomore guard Castillo stepped into the spotlight and delivered. Castillo finished with a team-high 19 points in just 23 minutes and made his presence felt when the game tightened.

Castillo scored three crucial layups and threw down a powerful dunk to halt Creighton’s run. Coach Tang showed full trust in the sophomore, putting the ball in his hands late rather than leaning on Haggerty. Castillo attacked off the dribble and even found Khamari McGriff for a timely lob dunk that helped seal the win.

Castillo has embraced his role off the bench, even requesting to come in as the sixth man. The decision has paid off, with Kansas State outscoring Creighton by 14 points when he was on the floor.

While the scoring grabbed attention, Kansas State also benefited from quiet but impactful defense from 7-foot-2 center Buca. His rim protection altered shots and discouraged drives, giving the Wildcats a valuable interior presence. Buca’s size consistently forced Creighton to rethink its offensive approach in the paint.

When paired with forward Taj Manning, Buca helped Kansas State outscore Creighton by 10 points, offering Coach Tang a valuable change-of-pace lineup. The Wildcats now turn their attention home, where they will host South Dakota on December 20, carrying momentum earned the hard way.

