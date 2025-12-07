Kansas State Men’s Basketball Struggles Offensively in 78-67 Loss to Seton Hall

Kansas State walked into Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday afternoon hoping to build great momentum. However, instead, they ran straight into one of the toughest defences in the country. In a game dominated by Seton Hall’s pressure, the Wildcats fell 78-67 in a matchup. And that repeatedly showed their offensive struggles. Even with a season-best crowd of 9,195 and the halftime introduction of new football head coach Collin Klein, K-State simply could not overcome its scoring droughts.

Seton Hall Took Control of the Kansas State's Basketball Team

The Pirates rank inside the top fifteen for scoring defense, blocks, steals, and turnover margin. They lived up to every bit of that billing, forcing 16 K-State turnovers. And turning those mistakes into a decisive 22-7 advantage in points off turnovers.

The Wildcats’ offensive numbers reflected the frustration of the afternoon. It is because they finished with season lows in field goal percentage at 37.1 per cent. Then they got three-point shooting at 20 per cent, free throws. And a staggering free-throw mark of 42.9 per cent after making only 15 of 35 attempts. Despite Seton Hall shooting only slightly better at 38.9 percent, the 20 missed free throws loomed far too large for a K-State team now sitting at 5-4.

Kansas State actually opened the afternoon with a promising start as Nate Johnson converted the first basket of the day. That early lead disappeared quickly. Seton Hall responded with eight straight points, then grew its advantage to 20-12 before K-State managed to settle in.

The Wildcats received a huge spark from 7-foot-2 junior center Dorin Buca. He produced his best all-around outing of the season with five points, seven rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in just seventeen minutes. His presence helped fuel a 10-2 run that knotted the game at 26.

Just when it felt like momentum might swing Kansas State’s way, the Pirates surged again. Seton Hall closed the first half on an 8-0 run and carried a 35-29 lead into the break. Kansas State tried to chip away, and a late 10-2 run cut the deficit to 62-54. However, Seton Hall scored nine straight points and sealed the game at 71-54.

Starting Five Provide Bright Spot in Tough Afternoon

Even as the Wildcats battled shooting woes throughout the day, there was at least one silver lining. For the first time this season, all five K-State starters reached double figures. Senior Khamari McGriff delivered a strong performance with twelve points. It was a game-high eight rebounds and three blocks. Juniors Abdi Bashir Jr and P.J. Haggerty joined senior Nate Johnson at eleven points each. Meanwhile, sophomore David Castillo added ten in his second straight start.

Seton Hall countered with well-balanced scoring of its own. Graduate transfer A.J. Staton-McCray and junior Elijah Fisher shared a game-high sixteen points, freshman Najai Hines added eleven, and junior Adam Clark chipped in ten. Their 77.3 percent free-throw shooting became the deciding factor in an otherwise statistically tight game.

The loss marked the first time since the 2020–21 campaign that Kansas State has dropped consecutive non-conference home games. The Wildcats now turn their attention to a quick turnaround as they wrap up their homestand on Monday night against Mississippi Valley State. Tipoff is set for 7:01 p.m. CT, with streaming available on ESPN+.

