Change, Chaos, and Coaching Update with Kansas State Football
Kansas State has been in the news for various reasons, including some abrupt changes and decisions within the program.
The fictional movie character Ferris Bueller, from Ferris Bueller's Day Off, said, "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."
Well, if you have not been paying attention to Kansas State Football after their last game of the season, you missed a lot of news and information.
First is the abrupt retirement of their now former head coach, Chris Klieman.
It was made perfectly clear that even after a 6-6 season that failed to live up to expectations and after finishing tied for 7th place this season and 8th place last season in the Big 12, he seemed to be well respected and admired by those associated with the Kansas State athletic program.
He was also recognized as a legendary coach who left a legacy by the Big 12 conference.
Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor didn't seem happy that Klieman retired as the Wildcats head coach.
Klieman gave a speech and said that he was "at peace" with his decision to retire.
Then, in probably the fastest FBS coaching search this season, Kansas State had what appeared to be an immediate replacement for the next head coach of the football program.
Then, what appeared to be less than 24 hours after Klieman's retirement announcement, Kansas State named current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein as the next head coach of the Wildcats.
For those that don't know, Klein was Kansas State's starting quarterback for the 2011 and 2012 seasons. He then was an assistant coach for the Wildcats from 2017 to 2023. He left his position as the offensive coordinator for KSU to join Texas A&M, and after only two seasons as the Aggies' offensive coordinator, he returns as the Wildcats' new head coach.
Then, in a somewhat surprising reaction from the current Wildcat players, news began to break that Kansas State would not accept a bowl game invitation this season.
There was then an official announcement from KSU AD Taylor that they would not be accepting a bowl game invitation this year.
The Big 12 then fined Kansas State as well as Iowa State 500 K for not accepting a bowl game invitation.
