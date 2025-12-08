Change, Chaos, and Coaching Update with Kansas State Football

Kansas State has been in the news for various reasons, including some abrupt changes and decisions within the program.

The fictional movie character Ferris Bueller, from Ferris Bueller's Day Off, said, "Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it."

Well, if you have not been paying attention to Kansas State Football after their last game of the season, you missed a lot of news and information.

First is the abrupt retirement of their now former head coach, Chris Klieman.

#KStateFB players leaving the facility after receiving official word in the team-only meeting that their head coach, Chris Klieman, is retiring. @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/mPFhFO8r35 — Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) December 3, 2025

It was made perfectly clear that even after a 6-6 season that failed to live up to expectations and after finishing tied for 7th place this season and 8th place last season in the Big 12, he seemed to be well respected and admired by those associated with the Kansas State athletic program.

He was also recognized as a legendary coach who left a legacy by the Big 12 conference.

Leaving a legacy ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/HeeWZ3RoBw — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 3, 2025

Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor didn't seem happy that Klieman retired as the Wildcats head coach.

Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor held back tears at Chris Klieman’s retirement announcement while sharing his frustration with the state of college athletics.



“You just saw one of the greatest guys in this industry walk out of this room…from the business that he… pic.twitter.com/PXtyVQr7V1 — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) December 4, 2025

Klieman gave a speech and said that he was "at peace" with his decision to retire.

#KStateFB head coach Chris Klieman enters to a standing ovation from Kansas State athletics staff on the news of his retirement.



“I am at peace.” @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/fpVRdRQNrh — Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) December 3, 2025

Then, in probably the fastest FBS coaching search this season, Kansas State had what appeared to be an immediate replacement for the next head coach of the football program.

REPORT: Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is set to announce his retirement this week, per @MERCsports



Texas A&M offensive coordinator and former Wildcats QB/OC Collin Klein is lined up to replace him.https://t.co/ZvznjxVNso pic.twitter.com/TDsBJbWueo — On3 (@On3sports) December 3, 2025

Then, what appeared to be less than 24 hours after Klieman's retirement announcement, Kansas State named current Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein as the next head coach of the Wildcats.

For those that don't know, Klein was Kansas State's starting quarterback for the 2011 and 2012 seasons. He then was an assistant coach for the Wildcats from 2017 to 2023. He left his position as the offensive coordinator for KSU to join Texas A&M, and after only two seasons as the Aggies' offensive coordinator, he returns as the Wildcats' new head coach.

Then, in a somewhat surprising reaction from the current Wildcat players, news began to break that Kansas State would not accept a bowl game invitation this season.

Sources tell @FootballScoop that Kansas State football intends not to accept a bowl invitation. Am told the program held a players’ vote & the decision was no bowl game. — John Brice (@JohnDBrice1) December 4, 2025

There was then an official announcement from KSU AD Taylor that they would not be accepting a bowl game invitation this year.

Athletics Director Gene Taylor has announced that @KStateFB will not accept a bowl bid for the 2025 season.



The Wildcats finished the year with a 6-6 record and qualified for their fifth-straight bowl game and 14th in the last 16 seasons. pic.twitter.com/AVA9TTDpeO — K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) December 7, 2025

The Big 12 then fined Kansas State as well as Iowa State 500 K for not accepting a bowl game invitation.

The Big 12 is issuing $500,000 fines to Iowa State and Kansas State for declining for participate in bowl games. pic.twitter.com/dB3CJL8RBJ — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 7, 2025

In summary, this is what happened with Kansas State football this past week.

In a surprising turn of events, Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman announced his retirement this past Wednesday, leaving fans and analysts alike in disbelief. Under his leadership for seven years, he led the Wildcats to the Big 12 title in 2022.

In a swift move following Klieman's departure, Kansas State wasted no time in appointing Collin Klein as its new head coach. Klein, a standout quarterback for the Wildcats, once found himself in the spotlight as a Heisman Trophy candidate his senior season. Klein has led the offense at Texas A&M before announcing he is the new head coach at K-State. He was part of Klieman's staff during a period of time, so the transition should be smoother than most. He will continue to coach Texas A&M during the College Football Playoffs, a decision that may come as a surprise to some, as he will not devote all of his coaching time to being the head coach of KSU. Following that, he will shift his attention solely to his new role as the Wildcats' head coach.

Kansas State wrapped up the season with a 6-6 record, leaving them bowl-eligible. However, they announced their decision to forgo a bowl game in 2025. The decision came after discussions with the current KSU players. The decision stemmed from the arrival of the new coaching staff and the uncertainty surrounding player availability.

The Big 12 Conference then imposed a hefty fine of $500,000 on the university for its absence from any of the league's bowl games. Iowa State, under the guidance of a new coach, faced a fine of the same magnitude.

