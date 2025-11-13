Kansas State Women's Basketball Adds Rising Talent Sage Henry in November Signing Period
Kansas State women’s basketball continues to build for the future. And the Wildcats’ latest addition could be a game-changer for real. Head coach Jeff Mittie officially announced the signing of standout guard Sage Henry to the 2026–27 roster during the November signing period. A product of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona, Henry brings a winning mindset. She also brings a versatile skill set and relentless energy that aligns perfectly with K-State’s competitive identity.
Sage Henry Brings Championship Pedigree to K-State
Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, Henry’s basketball résumé is already loaded with accomplishments. She helped lead Hamilton High to the Arizona 6A state championship in 2025. That's a crowning achievement in her young career. Her performance in the title game earned her the Arizona 6A State Championship Game MVP.
Her impact extended far beyond that one game. Over the 2025 season, Henry averaged 14.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game, showcasing her ability to influence both ends of the floor. Her dominance earned her First Team 6A Premier All-Region honors, marking her as one of the state’s most well-rounded guards.
Coach Jeff Mittie praised Henry’s complete game, saying, "Sage is a versatile guard that can score in many ways. We liked her energy at both ends of the floor and her upside to make plays." That combination of athleticism and adaptability makes her an ideal addition to the Wildcats’ backcourt.
Before hoisting the state title, Henry was already making her presence felt on the court. In 2024, she guided Hamilton to an Arizona 6A Premier State Runner-Up finish. That season, she was again named to the Arizona 6A Premier First Team and earned the CUSD Offensive Player of the Year award.
Her steady improvement and championship experience should translate seamlessly to the Big 12 level.
Wildcats Focus on the Present and the Future
While fans celebrate the signing of Henry, the current K-State squad remains focused on its four-game homestand, hosting South Dakota on Thursday at 4 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast through the K-State Sports Network, online at SI Tickets. Local fans can also tune in on Sunny 102.5 and 1350 KMAN in Manhattan.
November has historically been K-State’s month to shine. The Wildcats boast a 169-55 (.754) record in November and have won 57 of their last 69 games played during the month. Under Mittie’s leadership, that success has continued with an impressive 55-12 (.821) record. K-State has finished .500 or better for 14 straight Novembers, including a perfect 6-0 run in 2016–17.
One of K-State’s most reliable winning formulas has been its ability to post 20-point quarters. Since adopting the quarter format in 2015–16, the Wildcats have held a 162-65 (.714) record when scoring 20 or more points in any quarter. They’ve notched 387 such quarters, including a program-record 68 in the 2024–25 season.
This year, K-State has already recorded six 20-point quarters, highlighted by a 31-point first quarter against Omaha on November 3. The team went 28-3 last season when hitting that 20-point threshold.
