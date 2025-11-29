Kansas State Women's Basketball Eyes Another Finish in Cancun Challenge Finale
The Kansas State Wildcats are turning the page quickly after an 85–73 loss to No. 12 North Carolina. It was a game where their remarkable shooting efficiency still stood out despite the setback. The defeat came in the Mayan Division of the 2025 Cancun Challenge. And it's also a tournament that has pushed K-State’s perimeter offense into some of its most explosive stretches of the young season.
Kansas State's Series History and Cancun Challenge Details
Now the Wildcats, sitting at 5–4, must regroup immediately ahead of their final tournament matchup. They take the floor on Saturday morning against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who enter at 5–2. Tipoff is set for 10 a.m. CT at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico, as K-State looks to walk away from the holiday event with a closing-day statement.
Fans can stream the finale live on FloCollege. Meanwhile, the familiar voices of Brian Smoller and Randy Peterson will handle the radio call on the K-State Sports Network.
K-State brings a historical edge into Saturday’s clash, holding a 7–1 all-time record over South Dakota State. The Wildcats also own a dominant 44–7 mark against current Summit League members. Still, head coach Jeff Mittie enters the matchup with a 2–3 career record against the Jackrabbits, adding another layer of intrigue to the holiday finale.
This appearance marks Kansas State’s sixth Thanksgiving tournament played in Mexico and its fifth staged specifically in Cancun. The Wildcats have faced challenges in these international trips, posting a 3–9 record in Mexico games and a 2–9 record in Cancun contests. With that history in mind, the objective becomes even clearer: finish strong and return home with momentum.
A Three-Point Outburst Defining the Tournament
Even with the loss to North Carolina, the Wildcats’ biggest storyline of the Cancun Challenge remains their three-point outburst. Four players reached double figures against UNC. That included sophomore guard Izela Arenas with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting. The hotter highlight, however, has been K-State’s overall perimeter devastation.
Through the first two games of the event, the Wildcats connected on an astounding 24 of 39 three-pointers, shooting 61.5 percent from deep. This run also included setting a new program record with 17 made threes against Columbia. It is the best two-game stretch from long range for K-State since February 2025. Especially with standout contributions coming from Taryn Sides, Izela Arenas, Jordan Speiser, Nastja Claessens, and Aniya Foy.
K-State also produced its most efficient shooting night of the season during the UNC matchup, hitting 56.3 percent from the field. The offense is creating high-quality attempts, and the results show it.
Several Wildcats have elevated their play during the trip. Izela Arenas has been an offensive spark. She averaged 15.5 points over the first two games. Meanwhile, she also hit 55 percent from the field and 62.5 percent from three after entering the event, shooting just 20 percent from long distance.
Nastja Claessens averaged 14.5 points and shot 58.1 percent across her last four outings. She did it since returning from the Belgian Senior National Team play.
Taryn Sides continues to ride the momentum of her historic game against Columbia. That's where she became only the fifth player in Big 12 history. And the second Wildcat to post at least 30 points, eight threes, and five assists in a single game.
