Kansas State Women's Basketball's Big Third-Quarter Rally Falls Short Against Texas A&M
The Kansas State Wildcats used an explosive third quarter to rally back into Sunday’s contest at Bramlage Coliseum against Texas A&M. However, the Aggies held off the comeback attempt. They secured a 77–72 win over the Wildcats. K-State’s record now stands at 3-2, while Texas A&M remains undefeated at 3-0.
K-State's Freshman Trio Shines as Heal Hits Milestone
K-State saw four players reach double figures, led by senior guard Tess Heal with 15 points on efficient 6-of-8 shooting. With this scoring output, Heal surpassed the impressive 1,500-point mark in her collegiate career.
The team’s balanced attack was significantly boosted by a standout freshman trio. They are none other than Brandie Harrod, Gina Garcia, and Jordan Speiser. Each one of them scored 12 points. Both Harrod and Speiser achieved career highs in scoring and contributed six rebounds apiece. Garcia added three rebounds and three assists to her line.
Freshman guard Aniya Foy also chipped in nine points. Texas A&M was paced by guard Ny'Ceara Pryor. Meanwhile, Pryor finished with a game-high 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting.
The Aggies controlled the game early in the second quarter. While Foy scored six straight points and Taryn Sides hit a three to cut the deficit to seven, Texas A&M closed the half on a 7–1 run. They headed into the locker room with a decisive 41–28 halftime lead. The Aggies outscored K-State 26–15 by shooting a staggering 73.3 per cent (11 of 15) from the field.
However, K-State responded with a season-high 31 points in the third quarter. They did it by winning the frame 31–21 and successfully cutting the deficit to a manageable 62–59 entering the fourth. The Wildcats’ shooting was sharp in the third, hitting 64.7 percent (11-of-17) from the field. Harrod tallied seven points in the stanza, while Garcia, Heal, and Speiser each added six.
Texas A&M briefly pushed its lead back to seven, 68–61, early in the fourth quarter after hitting its 10th three-pointer of the afternoon. But the Wildcats quickly countered with a 7–0 run, tying the game at 68–68 with 4:05 to play. It was a run highlighted by a deep three-pointer from Speiser. Harrod knotted the game again at 70–70 with 2:34 remaining in the fourth quarter.
This was the closest K-State would come to taking the lead, as the Aggies finished the game on a final 7–2 run. K-State showed sharp shooting overall, finishing 47.3 per cent (26 of 55) from the field. Also, an impressive 47.6 per cent (10 of 21) from beyond the arc. The Wildcats also held a strong 13–2 advantage in second-chance points, thanks to eight offensive rebounds.
Program History and Next Up
Despite the loss, K-State maintains a lead in the all-time series with Texas A&M, 14–10, and holds a 7–2 advantage in games played in Manhattan. Under head coach Jeff Mittie, the Wildcats maintain a stellar 86–11 (.887) non-conference record inside Bramlage Coliseum. He owns a career record of 675–380 (.640).
K-State will conclude its four-game homestand on Tuesday, hosting Troy at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available by calling (800) 221-CATS, SI Tickets, or at the gameday box office. Tuesday's game is K-State's annual participation in Fort Riley's Operation Santa and the annual Teddy Bear Toss.
Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toy donations for Fort Riley’s Operation Santa Claus. This assists military families during the holiday season. The Teddy Bear Toss will occur before the game, so attendees are advised to arrive early. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and broadcast on the K-State Sports Network and local radio.
