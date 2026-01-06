Will Compton Had Scathing Message For Kenny Minchey After QB Flipped From Nebraska to UK
Kenny Minchey has signed with the Kentucky Wildcats after spending three years at Norte Dame. He originally committed to transferring to Nebraska, but flipped to Kentucky a day later. The redshirt junior will have two years of elgibility remaining.
Despite the fact that Minchey has never started a game or threw a single touchdown pass at Notre Dame, Nebraska fans were very excited to briefly land him. Especially Will Compton, the co-host of Bussin' With the Boys who joined ESPN as a contributor in September, mostly appearing alongside co-host Taylor Lewan on Get Up throughout the football season.
Compton, a Nebraska alum, quote-tweeted On3's post about the news saying, "Kenny Minchey just f----- Nebraska. He committed. Was supposed to visit tomorrow. Agent had paperwork & said he was signing. Kentucky hit him with a blank check."
He also added, "Lack of honor & spine led him to switch before signing the contract" and that his "Agent complied."
Those are some pretty strong words for a 20-year old who did make a verbal commitment, but never actually signed anything binding and never seemed to have stepped foot on campus before he ultimately decided to change his mind a few hours later in exchange for what sounds like more money.
Compare that to how Compton handled the news that Dylan Raiola, who is just three months older than Minchey and started 22 games in two seasons at Nebraska, was entering the transfer portal and leaving the school just a few weeks ago.
"At this point it's more of like, it just is what it is," said Compton on Bussin' With the Boys. "This is the world we kind of live in now and he's not the guy that's gonna be the quarterback under center for Nebraska next year. So whoever that next guy is going to be, whether it's in-house right now or somebody that we get out in the portal, I'm gonna be the biggest fan."
Apparently Minchey didn't earn the same leeway in his 24 hours being associated with the school.
Compton played college football at Nebraska before playing nine seasons in the NFL.