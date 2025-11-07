Kansas State Women’s Basketball Signs Slovenian Standout Ivona Scekic
Kansas State women’s basketball is going global once again. Head coach Jeff Mittie has officially announced the signing of Slovenian center Ivona Scekic. She is a standout from Ljubljana, Slovenia, who will join the Wildcats for the 2025–26 season.
The 6-foot post player is expected to arrive in Manhattan by mid-December. This decision is giving K-State a timely boost in size and international experience.
Slovenian Star Added International Flair to the Kansas State Team
Scekic brings with her a wealth of experience from playing in top-tier European competitions. That's where she has consistently faced some of the best young talent in the world. She represented the country across several age levels.
Scekic has suited up for Slovenia in the 2025 FIBA U20 Women’s EuroBasket. She did not stop there, as she went to collect more accolades under her name. Some of them include the 2025 FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket, the 2024 FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket, and the 2023 FIBA U16 Women’s European Championship.
Her track record shows longevity and adaptability, competing at progressively higher levels each year. That kind of experience is rare for incoming college players and is expected to help her make an immediate impact in the Big 12. Mittie’s addition of Scekic signals Kansas State’s commitment to blending international skill with the Wildcats’ physical, fast-paced playing style.
Let's Talk About The Dominant Rebounder with FIBA Pedigree
On the international stage, Scekic has shown herself to be a consistent interior force. In the 2025 FIBA U18 Women’s EuroBasket, she averaged 5.7 points and 6.9 rebounds. If that wasn't enough, she also made 1.1 assists across seven games. Her rebounding ability stood out in particular, ranking 17th overall among all players in the tournament.
Her most impressive game came against Greece. That's where she also notched 13 points and nine rebounds in just 19 minutes. This just demonstrates her efficiency and physical presence in the court. Those numbers suggest a player who can contribute immediately in college. It especially put light on the glass and around the rim of her playing strategies. Scekic’s timing, positioning, and rebounding instincts make her a natural fit for the Wildcats’ system. This also emphasizes to her fans the hustle she is going to put in.
K-State’s Road Trip Comes Before Her Arrival
Before Scekic officially joins the team, Kansas State will hit the road for the first time this season. The Wildcats are set to take on SMU this Saturday at 4 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the action live on ACCNX or tune in through the K-State Sports Network, the K-State Sports app, and local Manhattan radio stations Sunny 102.5 and 1350 KMAN.
With a balanced mix of returning veterans and promising newcomers, K-State is already showing the makings of another competitive Big 12 squad. The mid-season arrival of a player like Scekic, who blends international polish with a strong post presence, only adds to the excitement. Her addition promises to give the Wildcats more depth and versatility as they prepare for the intensity of conference play.
