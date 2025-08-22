Iowa State vs. Kansas State Best College Football Prop Bets for Week 0
The 2025 college football season will kick off with a ranked matchup between No. 22 Iowa State against No. 17 Kansas State in a showdown in Ireland.
You can read our full betting preview for the game here, but in this article, we're going to focus on individual player performances. In some states, you can bet on player props for college football games. If you live in one of those states, this article is for you.
Let's take a look at my top three player props for Saturday's Big 12 action.
Iowa State vs. Kansas State Best Player Props
Carson Hansen OVER 57.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
I expect Carson Hansen to get the bulk of carries for Iowa State this season after averaging 5.0 yards per carry on 151 carries last season. Last year, Hansen ran for 58 yards on 13 carries against the Wildcats, and there's no reason why he can't improve on that number this time around.
Avery Johnson UNDER 200.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Avery Johnson, the Wildcats' quarterback, has his work cut out for him in this one. Iowa State has one of the best secondaries in the country, keeping opponents to an average of just 169.0 passing yards per game last season. Weird things happen when teams play overseas, and I expect Kansas State to rely more on the running game in this one.
Xavier Townsend Anytime Touchdown (+200)
Xavier Townsend is one of the receivers expected to take over for the loss of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel at Iowa State. If he sees some targets his way, he's going to be a strong bet to find the end zone in the season opener at +200 odds.
