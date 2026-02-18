Social Media Reactions to Kansas State's 16-Point Win over Baylor
There were mostly positive reactions from K-State's 16-point home win over Baylor.
The posts that got the most attention were on Matthew Driscoll's quick success, as he is 1-0 as the Wildcats' interim head coach. Fans and analysts quickly posted "The Driscoll Effect" jokes about Driscoll being the "Baylor Whisperer" because he had been an assistant to Scott Drew. The victory was the first time this season that the Wildcats never fell behind in a game.
P.J. Haggerty's 34 points and Nate Johnson's 33 points made K-State fans post about it on X/Twitter. People uploaded clips of Nate Johnson's best game ever, including his 5-of-8 shooting from deep, referencing them as having a historic duo performance. Stat-tracking accounts said they were the first K-State duo to each score 30 or more points in a single game since Michael Beasley and Bill Walker in 2008.
Here is a look at the highlighted social media post from the game between K-State and Baylor.
Many of the social media posts centered around the Wildcat's interim head coach, Matthew Driscoll.
Social media posts also centered around the outstanding performances of PJ Haggerty and Nate Johnson.
Other social media posts centered around the crowd and the fans at the game.
Of course, social media referenced former head coach Jerome Tang.
This is a summary of the Wildcats' much-needed win over Baylor.
The win was significant not only because of the margin of victory but also because it was interim head coach Matthew Driscoll's first game after Jerome Tang was fired two days prior. The Wildcats ended a six-game losing streak with this win.
P.J. Haggerty led all scorers with 34 points, making 15 of 23 shots from the field along with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Nate Johnson scored a career-high 33 points, making five three-pointers and getting nine assists and six steals with an outstanding performance against the Bears.
K-State never relinquished the lead in the game with Johnson's early shooting from the outside helping the Wildcats take a 41–34 advantage at the half. The Wildcats started the second half with an 8–0 surge and eventually built their lead to 21 points later in the half.
Baylor cut the lead to 9 points with roughly eight minutes left, but they couldn't make up for low percentage shooting from outside the arc, just making three of 24 attempts. Baylor turned the ball over 19 times, and K-State scored 23 points off of those turnovers.
The game showed how well the Wildcats' offense can function and operate on their home court, as they easily scored 90 points on a Baylor team that, since late January, has only given up 82 or more points twice since that time. Haggerty and Johnsin did provide the vast majority of points for the Wildcats, but their teammates on the defensive end especially contributed greatly to K-State getting their first win since January 20th.
The Wildcats hope to continue their winning ways in hopes of having a two-game winning streak as they travel to Lubbock, TX, to take on the No. 13-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. Star player JT Toppin left his game against Arizona State with an apparent leg injury, and if he doesn't play against K-State this weekend, the Wildcats have an opportunity to pull off the upset.
