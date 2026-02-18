Social Media Reactions to Kansas State's 16-Point Win over Baylor

There were mostly positive reactions from K-State's 16-point home win over Baylor.

The posts that got the most attention were on Matthew Driscoll's quick success, as he is 1-0 as the Wildcats' interim head coach. Fans and analysts quickly posted "The Driscoll Effect" jokes about Driscoll being the "Baylor Whisperer" because he had been an assistant to Scott Drew. The victory was the first time this season that the Wildcats never fell behind in a game.

The Driscoll effect continues to grow. pic.twitter.com/v9Y4jMZZzQ — Drew Bradshaw (@faithson77) February 18, 2026

P.J. Haggerty's 34 points and Nate Johnson's 33 points made K-State fans post about it on X/Twitter. People uploaded clips of Nate Johnson's best game ever, including his 5-of-8 shooting from deep, referencing them as having a historic duo performance. Stat-tracking accounts said they were the first K-State duo to each score 30 or more points in a single game since Michael Beasley and Bill Walker in 2008.

Here is a look at the highlighted social media post from the game between K-State and Baylor.

Many of the social media posts centered around the Wildcat's interim head coach, Matthew Driscoll.

The Matthew Driscoll Kansas State Wildcats pic.twitter.com/W6QuVopUgb — 🌾 Nordy_Jelson 🌾 (@NordyJelson) February 18, 2026

Matthew Driscoll is undefeated in challenges since becoming the Kansas State head* men's basketball coach. — Wyatt Wheeler (@WyattWheeler_) February 18, 2026

Matthew Driscoll: I did not come to Kansas State to be the head coach. Coach Tang and I and Coach Drew, 23 years ago, for six years went through the most tumultuous college athletics situation that has ever happened around. Flipped a program around from a murder and then made an… — Derek Young (@DerekYoungKSO) February 18, 2026

Social media posts also centered around the outstanding performances of PJ Haggerty and Nate Johnson.

PJ Haggerty and Nate Johnson scoring 30+ in the same game is the first time a duo done so at Kansas State since 2008 against Baylor. — Wyatt Wheeler (@WyattWheeler_) February 18, 2026

PJ Haggerty and Nate Johnson are the first K-State duo since Michael Beasley and Bill Walker in 2008 to each score 30 in a game.



The reaction 🤝#KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/tz254LuoEi — Kole Emplit (@KoleEmplit) February 18, 2026

P.J. Haggerty and Nate Johnson become the 5th pair of teammates in Big 12 history to score 30+ PTS in a game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sv7mTBZqYN — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) February 18, 2026

Other social media posts centered around the crowd and the fans at the game.

Kansas State has surged ahead 51-36, and the crowd is getting into it. This is the happiest I've seen Bramlage Coliseum in a long time. — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) February 18, 2026

Manhappiness.



Kansas State up 15 over Baylor after the Wildcats go on an 8-0 run. pic.twitter.com/YnrlwSKNuk — Wyatt Wheeler (@WyattWheeler_) February 18, 2026

The fans won’t let PJ Haggerty get to the locker room.



He dropped 34 for the Wildcats#KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/sgjXZpOK9O — Kole Emplit (@KoleEmplit) February 18, 2026

Thunderous K-S-U chants sound out throughout Bramlage Coliseum in the final moments here as Kansas State will drill Baylor. — Derek Young (@DerekYoungKSO) February 18, 2026

Of course, social media referenced former head coach Jerome Tang.

Baylor head coach Scott Drew on his former assistant and friend Jerome Tang:



"He had opportunities to leave and he stayed because he really loves the people here, loves the school... he wanted to win for the people"



Courtesy: KSU Athletics #KStateMBB pic.twitter.com/wQ26GE7p60 — Noah Sacco (@NoahSaccoTV) February 18, 2026

Hey national media:

"The Wildcats fired Jerome Tang and immediately played their best game in two months." https://t.co/LtG5ddBsjA — Cole (@RoleePoleeCOLEY) February 18, 2026

P.J. Haggerty & Nate Johnson on the last few days & playing their 1st game without Jerome Tang at the helm: "It's been an emotional few days, we all love Coach Tang you know, as a coach, as a person...at the end of the day, we just going to keep playing, and honor him." #ksumbb pic.twitter.com/HXi3JdNMDS — Rachel Hallam (@KWCHRachelH) February 18, 2026

Before tonight, Kansas State hadn't scored 90 points in a game or beaten an opponent by more than three since non-conference play ended on Dec. 28.



The Wildcats fired Jerome Tang and immediately played their best game in two months. — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) February 18, 2026

This is a summary of the Wildcats' much-needed win over Baylor.

The win was significant not only because of the margin of victory but also because it was interim head coach Matthew Driscoll's first game after Jerome Tang was fired two days prior. The Wildcats ended a six-game losing streak with this win.

P.J. Haggerty led all scorers with 34 points, making 15 of 23 shots from the field along with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Nate Johnson scored a career-high 33 points, making five three-pointers and getting nine assists and six steals with an outstanding performance against the Bears.

K-State never relinquished the lead in the game with Johnson's early shooting from the outside helping the Wildcats take a 41–34 advantage at the half. The Wildcats started the second half with an 8–0 surge and eventually built their lead to 21 points later in the half.

Baylor cut the lead to 9 points with roughly eight minutes left, but they couldn't make up for low percentage shooting from outside the arc, just making three of 24 attempts. Baylor turned the ball over 19 times, and K-State scored 23 points off of those turnovers.

The game showed how well the Wildcats' offense can function and operate on their home court, as they easily scored 90 points on a Baylor team that, since late January, has only given up 82 or more points twice since that time. Haggerty and Johnsin did provide the vast majority of points for the Wildcats, but their teammates on the defensive end especially contributed greatly to K-State getting their first win since January 20th.

The Wildcats hope to continue their winning ways in hopes of having a two-game winning streak as they travel to Lubbock, TX, to take on the No. 13-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders. Star player JT Toppin left his game against Arizona State with an apparent leg injury, and if he doesn't play against K-State this weekend, the Wildcats have an opportunity to pull off the upset.

