Baylor vs. Kansas State Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 17

The Baylor Bears and Kansas State Wildcats are both looking to end losing streaks when they face off on Tuesday night.

Baylor has lost three games in a row, seven of nine, and 10 of its last 13 games after starting the season 10-2. Similarly, Kansas State has lost six straight games and is 1-11 since starting 9-6.

Kansas State’s recent play resulted in the university firing head coach Jerome Tang on Sunday. Interim head coach Matthew Driscoll will take the reigns for the time being. We’ll see how that changes the Wildcats’ outlook starting with this in-conference matchup.

Baylor won both meetings last year, 70-62 in the regular season and then 70-56 in the Big 12 Tournament.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big 12 matchup.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Baylor: -4.5 (-105)

Kansas State: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Baylor: -192

Kansas State: +160

Total

161.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Baylor vs. Kansas State How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 17

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Baylor record: 13-12

Kansas State record: 10-15

Baylor vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Baylor is 10-14 ATS this season

Kansas State is 10-15 ATS this season

Baylor is 5-6 ATS on the road this season

Kansas State is 3-12 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 12-12 in Baylor games this season

The OVER is 13-12 in Kansas State games this season

The UNDER is 8-3 in Baylor road games this season

The OVER is 8-7 in Kansas State home games this season

Baylor vs. Kansas State Key Players to Watch

Cameron Carr, Guard, Baylor Bears

After spending parts of two seasons at Tennessee, Cameron Carr is showing why he transferred to get more playing time at Baylor. He leads the team with 19.2 points per game, which ranks 47th in the nation.

The sophomore guard is a potential first-round pick in this year’s NBA Draft, but he’ll need to show more consistency down the stretch of the season. He’s coming off a game in which he scored just 5 points on 1 of 11 shooting (1 of 7 from deep), but that was against a tough Louisville team.

It may be up to Carr to be a driving force for Baylor tonight at Kansas State.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Prediction and Pick

The coaching change for Kansas State does give me some pause, but I still can’t do anything but fade the Wildcats tonight. They’re 3-12 against the spread at home this season, including 0-4 as home underdogs.

Baylor may only be 5-6 ATS on the road, but it’s 3-1 as the road favorite. The Bears have played some competitive basketball recently while Kansas State continues to slide.

To top it all off, Baylor is ranked at a respectable 45th by KenPom with Kansas State at 101., Baylor has the 27th best offensive rating despite playing the toughest strength of schedule in terms of defensive rating, and 6th-toughest overall

Pick: Baylor -4.5 (-105)

