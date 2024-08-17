Can A Wu-Tang Clan Reference Help Kansas State Land AJ Dybantsa?
The Kansas State basketball program may have a chance of landing the nation's top recruit for 2025 because of its coach's last name.
The Wildcats are among the teams forward AJ Dybantsa is considering playing for next season. His father, Ace, puts K-State atop the list because of coach Jerome Tang.
Well, because he likes the last name.
The elder Dybantsa is a huge fan of the iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan according to Zagsblog.com.
"First off I like the name. I’m a big Wu-Tang fan," Ace Dybantsa said. "He just told me A.J. is going to play freely and have a good team around him. And I kind of like what he was saying. So we’re going to give them a look.”
The 6-foot-9 Dybantsa, who averaged 22.6 points during the Elite Youth Basketball League, joins Darryn Peterson (No. 3 in 2025) and four-star wing Cam Ward as recent top-tier recruits to have interest in the Wildcats.
Dybantsa is set to visit Kansas State the weekend of Aug. 30. The Wildcats football team opens the season that Saturday against UT-Martin, but the hope is to gain ground with Dybantsa.
Perhaps Method Man, the Gza, the Rza and Ghost Face Killah play a role in that happening. Landing Dybantsa would be an outstanding get for Tang and the Wildcats.
And all because of the coach's last name.
