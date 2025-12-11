James Dolan Tried to Recruit Kevin Durant to Knicks With New Wu-Tang Clan Music Video
Kevin Durant was one of the biggest prizes in free agencdy during the summer of 2019. Despite the fact that he was coming off an achilles injury suffered in the NBA Finals and would miss the entirety of the ’19–20 season, Durant signed a four-year, $164 million deal with the Nets.
Plenty of other teams would have been happy to give Durant a similar deal, but he wanted to play in New York. In attempt to draw him to the Knicks, the organization reached out to the Wu-Tang Clan and offered them a bunch of money to record an original song and make a video appealing to Durant to play at Madison Square Garden.
On the latest episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, Torre played part of the video. Method Man, the guest on the episode, was one of the members of Wu-Tang Clan who appear in the video alongside RZA, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah. Method Man had not heard the song since the day they shot the video.
You can see the full video uploaded by Bleedbloo on YouTube below. In addition to four of the founding Wu-Tang Clan members, the video also featured rappers Fat Joe, Jim Jones and Ol’ Dirty Bastard's son Young Dirty Bastard,
Durant apparently signed with the Nets two days after the video was sent to him.
Dolan had previously commissioned James Gandolfini and Edie Falco to reprise their roles as Tony Soprano and Carmela Soprano in an attempt to recruit LeBron James in 2010, which Torre also unearthed last year.
Durant would end up getting traded to the Suns in February 2023. He now plays for the Rockets after he was traded to Houston during the offseason. It's unclear if any legendary rap acts recorded new music in an attempt to facilitate either of those deals.