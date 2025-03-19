College Basketball Fans Linking Kansas State's Jerome Tang To Iowa?
Many college basketball fanbases' seasons are over amid the start of the NCAA Tournament.
With nothing but skepticism to entertain them the next few months, rumors and predictions for next season will flood social media.
The latest? Fans are suggesting Kansas State coach Jerome Tang to Iowa.
"Iowa is set to hire Jerome Tang," one trolling user tweeted. "Tang has been the head coach at Kansas State for three years and led his team to 28- 28 in conference play. This would be a step in the right direction for the struggling Hawkeyes!"
Tang had an underwhelming third season at Kansas State, falling way short of the Tournament expectations placed on the team to start the year. Wildcats fans called for his name seemingly all season, as Tang couldn't elevate the highly-paid roster to the postseason.
After an Elite Eight run in his first season as the 2022-23 Big 12 Coach of the Year, Tang has failed to make the Tournament for two consecutive seasons.
Regardless, Tang nor any source has mentioned him moving on from the team. Tang's reflection on the year after the season-ending loss to Baylor shows his commitment to the Wildcats.
"This year, we've learned that one of the definitions of coach is 'a vehicle that takes people from one place to the next safely,'" Tang said. "My job this year was to get them from where they were at to where they wanted to go safely. It's a journey. I don't know if we got there fully, but for the rest of my life and theirs, they can call me 'Coach.'"
Jayden Armant is a graduate of the Howard University School of Communications and a contributor to Kansas State Wildcats on SI. He can be reached at jaydenshome14@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.