Details Emerge On Jerome Tang's Lucrative Contract To Coach Kansas State Men's Basketball Program
Details of the new contract that Kansas State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang signed on April 28 are now emerging, and it is a win-win for both sides.
After two seasons leading the Wildcats, it is quite clear Tang is determined to bring a consistent winner to Manhattan. The university recognizes that and knows there will be other schools who will try to lure him away.
Tang’s new contract, which runs through the 2030-31 season has bonuses for success and steep penalties if he leaves early.
Tang’s annual base salary has been raised by $500,000 per year. His original $3 million annual pay now includes an additional $100,000 each season. For instance, in the 2024-25 season, he will make $3.5 million, which will increase to $3.6 million in 2025-26 and eventually reach $4.1 million in the 2030-31 season.
If all the bonuses are hit, the contract is worth as much as $28 million.
Regardless of the team’s performance, Tang will receive a $200,000 retention bonus each season he remains as coach of the Wildcats. This bonus is paid on May 31 every year.
If Tang leaves for another coaching position before the contract is finished, he will pay a price. Tang will owe K-State Athletics $5 million through the 2024-25 season. The payback decreases by $1 million each subsequent season until the 2030-31 season.
However, if K-State decides to part ways with Tang, the coach would receive a substantial payout. For instance, if he were fired during the 2025-26 season, K-State Athletics would owe him $18,675,000. The amount decreases about $3 million each year until the contract ends.
Through hard work and the ability to recruit, Tang has turned the basketball program around. In his first season, K-State reached the Elite Eight.
Last season, the Wildcats finished with a winning record and an appearance in the NIT. But Tang, who is 45-24 in two seasons, expected more. He hit the transfer portal hard and brought in nine new players from that avenue and arguably the best group of players from the transfer portal than any other school.
Tang’s recent signing of Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins generated national attention last week.
Simply put, Tang has K-State men’s basketball program making news in a good way.
David Boyce is a contributing writer to K-State On SI. He can be reached at davidboyce95@gmail.com.
